Patna: High speed truck hits auto-rickshaw, seven dead, several others injured The truck rammed into an auto after which the auto-rickshaw overturned, leaving at least a dozen trapped. While seven died on the spot, others were rushed to the hospital.

In an unfortunate incident, a truck rammed into an autorickshaw leaving seven dead and several others injured in Bihar's Patna. The tragic accident occurred at Noor Bazar, some 35 km from Patna at Masaudhi-Naubatpur road on Sunday night.

On Sunday night around 9:30, a truck hit an auto-rickshaw. The collision was so severe that the auto overturned immediately. In the same sequence, the truck also went out of control and overturned on the auto. There was a lot of screaming at the accident spot.

Dozens were travelling in auto-rickshaw

About a dozen people were riding in the auto-rickshaw, who were returning home after working as labourers. The accident was so tragic that seven people died on the spot after being crushed in the auto. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot and started investigating the matter.

Injured admitted to hospital

The police said that 7 people died in the accident, while five people were injured. All the injured are undergoing treatment. After the fierce collision of the truck and the auto, there was panic in the entire area.

(With inputs from Bittu Kumar)