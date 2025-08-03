Patna AIIMS doctors continue strike for 3rd day over 'misconduct' by MLA; services hit The RDA had alleged the MLA, his wife and several armed guards forcibly entered the hospital area, physically assaulted security staff, threatened resident doctors with death and brandished a firearm within hospital premises.

Patna:

Healthcare services at AIIMS-Patna continued to remain disrupted for the third straight day on Sunday amid doctors’ protest against alleged misconduct by Sheohar MLA Chetan Anand. The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) will hold a general body meeting today to decide the further course of action.

RDA key meeting today

Meanwhile, a delegation from the RDA held discussions with senior hospital officials on Saturday, as attempts are underway to resolve the ongoing impasse.

"During the meeting, we were given assurances. We demand full transparency and accountability through the immediate public release of the CCTV footage related to the incident. This is essential to ensure truth prevails and justice is served," PTI quoted RDA statement on Saturday.

"The administration assured us of full institutional legal assistance for resident doctors and security staff who have been falsely implicated. The administration also assured us that the process to install CCTV cameras in high-risk areas such as the Trauma Centre, Emergency Department, Labour Room and ICUs will be initiated within 72 hours," it added.

The RDA also sought that the ‘false FIR’ against a doctor be suspended.

Chetan Anand alleges assault by doctors

The JDU MLA, however, claimed that staff members at Patna AIIMS misbehaved with him when he visited the hospital with his wife. He has also lodged a complaint with the police in this regard.

"My wife and I went to see one of my supporters admitted at AIIMS on Wednesday night. I was not allowed to enter the hospital with my security guard. This prompted my wife to intervene," he said.

"At that moment, other staff members came and started misbehaving with my wife. They literally thrashed her. I had to intervene. My wife sustained injuries to her wrist and back. I was also held hostage by the staff for some time. Finally, we went to the local police station and lodged a complaint," he added.

The MLA's mother, Lovely Anand, is the JD(U) MP from the Sheohar Lok Sabha seat. Both sides have filed FIRs in connection with the incident, police said, noting that an investigation is underway.