Bihar's 336-km expressway to transform connectivity across 13 districts, cut travel time to 4-5 hours

Patna:

Bihar is set to get a major boost to its road connectivity with the approval of a 336-kilometre, six-lane greenfield expressway connecting Buxar with Bhagalpur. The ambitious project is expected to bring down the road travel time between the two cities from around 10-12 hours to just 4-5 hours. The expressway is likely to benefit not only commuters but also trade, industry and logistics across the state by providing faster and more efficient connectivity between several key districts.

13 Bihar districts to get faster road connectivity

The proposed Buxar-Bhagalpur Expressway will pass through and connect 13 districts - Buxar, Bhojpur, Arwal, Jehanabad, Gaya, Nalanda, Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai, Munger, Nawada, Jamui, Banka and Bhagalpur.

For residents of these districts, the project is expected to improve access to major cities and markets while reducing travel time. The expressway could also open up new opportunities for businesses and industries located along its route.

A major advantage of the project is its planned connection with the Purvanchal Expressway at Buxar. This could provide smoother connectivity for vehicles travelling from Delhi and Lucknow towards Bihar, West Bengal and the northeastern states.

10-12 hour journey could be reduced to 4-5 hours

At present, travelling by road from Buxar to Bhagalpur can take around 10-12 hours, depending on traffic and road conditions. Once the new expressway becomes operational, the journey is expected to take only around 4-5 hours. The road will be access-controlled, meaning vehicles will be able to enter and exit only at designated points. The absence of frequent intersections and traffic signals is expected to allow smoother movement and help vehicles maintain higher speeds, significantly reducing travel time.

Major bridges to come up over key rivers

The proposed route will cross several major rivers, including the Son, Punpun, Phalgu and Kiul. Large bridges will be constructed over these rivers as part of the project. To ensure connectivity between the expressway and nearby towns, villages and local roads, the plan also includes interchanges, flyovers and underpasses at suitable locations.

Industry, logistics and employment likely to get a boost

The project is being viewed as more than just a road infrastructure initiative. Plans are also being considered to develop industrial hubs, economic zones and logistics parks around the expressway. Better road connectivity could make it easier for industries to transport raw materials and move finished products to markets in other states. The growth of industrial and logistics activity along the corridor could also generate new employment opportunities for people in the surrounding districts.

PPP model proposed for the mega project

The Buxar-Bhagalpur Expressway is planned to be developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Following the Cabinet approval, work is now expected to move towards the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) and other formal procedures required for taking the project forward.

What the expressway could mean for Bihar

If implemented as planned, the 336-km corridor could become an important east-west road link for Bihar. Its connection with the Purvanchal Expressway could also strengthen the state's integration with wider national road networks. Beyond faster travel, the project has the potential to improve the movement of goods, support industrial expansion and bring new economic activity to districts that have historically had limited access to high-speed road infrastructure.

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