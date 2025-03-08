Patna: 11 cops injured, two police vehicles torched by illicit liquor traders during search, five arrested The police conducted raids to stop the manufacturing of the illegal liquor when the miscreants attacked the team and torched two vehicles. The injured cops were admitted to the hospital and were getting treatment.

In a shocking development, 11 police personnel got injured in an attack by the illicit liquor traders while they were conducting raids in Bihar's Paliganj, the officials said. The injured policemen were admitted to the hospital where they were getting the treatment. Meanwhile, the police have arrested five suspects.

The raids were conducted to stop the illegal liquor manufacturing in the dry state ahead of Holi. The illegal liquor traders also torched two police vehicles in the attack. After getting information about the incident, police from many nearby police stations and DSP also reached the spot. The police team is searching for the attacking liquor mafia.

Providing details about the incident, Ranital SHO Pramod Kumar said, "To celebrate the Holi festival peacefully, the police are conducting raids to stop the manufacture of illegal liquor. When the police were conducting raids in Raghopur, the illegal liquor traders attacked the police team. Two vehicles were damaged. 11 policemen were injured and admitted to the hospital. Five people have been arrested."

Meanwhile, DSP Pritam Singh said, "Ranital police station got information that an illegal liquor business and country liquor were being made in Raghopur Mushari for the festival of Holi, after which the police team reached Raghopur Mushari and started raiding. Then suddenly, there was stone pelting by the liquor mafia. After getting information about the incident, police from many police stations also reached the spot where raids are being conducted by the police team in Mushari, although so far, 5 people have been arrested in this case.