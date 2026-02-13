Pappu Yadav gets bail in three cases from Patna court; Purnea MP likely to be released from jail today

Patna:

Independent MP from Purnea, Pappu Yadav, was granted bail on Friday in three separate cases by a Patna court, clearing registered across Patna and Purnea districts on Friday. Pappu Yadav may be released from jail this evening, said his lawyer, Shivnandan Bharti.

Yadav's lawyer, Shivnandan Bharti, told news agency ANI that bail has now been granted in all the cases for which the Patna Civil Court had earlier taken his remand. "With bail secured in these matters, he is likely to be released this evening," the advocate said.

What are the cases?

The bail was granted in cases registered at Kotwali and Buddha Colony police stations. The cases against the Pappu Yadav included charges of obstructing government work and organising protest demonstrations. According to officials, two of the cases at Kotwali police station date back to 2017 and 2019 and are related to protest demonstrations. The third case, registered at Buddha Colony police station, pertains to allegations of obstructing officials in the discharge of their duties.

Yadav's bail pleas were scheduled to be heard around 11 am on Thursday, but he could be present only in the second half due to a bomb threat received by the Patna Civil Court that turned out to be hoax, the advocate said.

Pappu Yadav arrested in 1995 forgery case

Earlier on Tuesday, Yadav was granted bail in a nearly three-decade-old forgery case. However, he continued to remain in judicial custody in other cases, including one related to the alleged obstruction of police proceedings.

Yadav was arrested on Friday evening from his residence by the Patna Police after an MP/MLA court issued a warrant against him in connection with a 1995 case registered under Section 467 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with forgery of valuable security and documents.

However, Yadav denied the charges and said he had already planned to appear before the court on Saturday. He also alleged that the police misbehaved with him and accused several of its personnel for acting causally.

