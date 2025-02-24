Nitish Kumar at PM Kisan event: 'Now there is no fear in state, brotherhood and peace prevail' Bihar CM Nitish Kumar highlights Bihar’s transformation at PM Kisan event in Bhagalpur.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, speaking at the event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 19th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, highlighted the remarkable transformation Bihar has undergone over the past two decades. He emphasised the progress made in law and order, infrastructure, education, healthcare, and power supply, asserting that the state has moved far ahead from its previous challenges.

Nitish Kumar, in his address, reflected on the condition of Bihar when his government first came to power in 2005. “The situation was so bad that people avoided leaving their homes in the evening. There were frequent Hindu-Muslim altercations, and the state of education and healthcare was dismal. Roads were in terrible condition, and electricity supply was irregular, even in the capital, Patna, where power was available for only eight hours a day,” he said.

However, he proudly noted the drastic improvements made over the years. “Now, there is no fear in the state; brotherhood and peace prevail. Tremendous progress has been made in sectors like education, healthcare, roads, electricity, and water supply,” Kumar stated.

Nitish Kumar also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for choosing Bihar’s Bhagalpur as the venue for transferring the 19th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, a scheme benefiting farmers across the nation. “It is a matter of great fortune for us that the PM is releasing this installment from Bihar. More than 76,000 farmers in the state are included in this scheme, which is an extremely important initiative of the central government that directly benefits farmers,” he said.

In addition to discussing the PM Kisan scheme, Nitish Kumar pointed out the strides Bihar has taken in infrastructure and governance. He highlighted the state’s improvements in providing clean drinking water, better road networks, and consistent electricity supply. “The people of Bihar today enjoy improved public facilities and a safer environment compared to the past,” he added.

Under the scheme, Rs 22,000 crore was transferred to the bank accounts of 9.8 crore farmers nationwide. Bihar’s farmers, Nitish Kumar reiterated, have been among the primary beneficiaries of various agricultural initiatives launched by the central and state governments.