Nokha Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Patna:

The Nokha Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 211 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Nokha Assembly constituency comes under Karakat Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Anita Devi of the RJD won the seat by defeating JD(U) candidate Nagendra Chandrawansi with a margin of 17,672 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, CPI(ML)L candidate Raja Ram Singh Kushwaha won from the Nokha Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,05,858 by defeating Pawan Singh of the Independent. In 2015, RJD candidate Anita Devi registered a win in the Dinara constituency. In 2010, BJP candidate Rameshwar Chaurasiya registered his victory from the seat.

Nokha Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Nokha Assembly constituency is part of the Rohtas district. As per data from the Election Commission there were 1,48,878 voters in the Nokha constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 82,880 voters were male and 64,550 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 1,448 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Nokha in 2020 was 1013 ( 969 were men and 44 were women). In 2015, the total number of voters in the Nokha constituency was 1,41,049, out of this, 77,034 voters were male and 62,922 were female. There were 1092 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Nokha in 2015 was 565 (364 were male and 201 were women).

Nokha Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Dinara constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Nokha Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Nokha Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Nokha Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Anita Devi won the seat with a margin of 17,672 (12.01%). She polled 65,690 votes with a vote share of 44.15%. Devi defeated JD (U) candidate Nagendra Chandrawansi, who got 48,018 (32.27%). LJP candidate Krishna Kabir stood third with 12,313 (8.28%). In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Anita Devi won the seat with a margin of 22,998 (16.66%). She polled 72,780 votes with a vote share of 51.62%. BJP candidate Rameshwar Prasad got 49,782 votes (35.31%) and was the runner-up. BSP candidate Rajendra Singh stood third with 4,101 votes (2.91%).

Nokha Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1952 Raghunath Prasad Sah (Congress)

1957 Jagdish Prasad (Congress)

1962 Guthuli Singh (Congress)

1967 Guthuli Singh (Congress)

1969 Jagdish Ojha (Janata Party)

1972 Jagdish Ojha (Congress)

1977 Gopal Narayan Singh (Janata Party)

1980 Jangi Singh Chaudhari (Janata Party)

1985 Sumitra Devi (Congress)

1990 Jangi Singh Chaudhari (Janata Dal)

1995 Anand Mohan Singh (Janata Dal)

2000 Rameshwar Chaurasiya (BJP)

2005 Rameshwar Chaurasiya (BJP)

2005 Rameshwar Chaurasiya (BJP)

2010 Rameshwar Chaurasiya (BJP)

2015 Anita Devi (RJD)

Nokha Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,48,787 or 51.22% in the Nokha Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,40,995 or 52.49%.