Bihar: Nitish Kumar thanks PM Modi for sanctioning crucial railway project connecting Ayodhya & Sitamarhi

Hours after the Union Cabinet gave its nod to the doubling of the Narkatiaganj-Raxaul-Sitamarhi-Darbhanga and Sitamarhi-Muzaffarpur sections, which will enhance rail connectivity for pilgrims traveling between Ayodhya and Sitamarhi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday (October 24) thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Bihar Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to PM Modi, stating that he had requested the Prime Minister in a letter in September regarding the start of rail connectivity to Sitamarhi (Punaura Dham). The decision has now been taken by the Central Government.

"Through a letter dated 22.09.2024, I had requested the Honorable Prime Minister regarding rail connectivity to Sitamarhi (Punaura Dham), the birthplace of Mother Sita. Today, a decision has been taken in the Union Cabinet meeting to double the railway line of about 256 km from Ayodhya to Sitamarhi, the birthplace of Mother Sita, at a cost of Rs 4,553 crore. This decision is welcome," the Bihar Chief Minister said.

"With the construction of this railway line, devotees will be able to come to Punaura Dham, the birthplace of Mother Sita, along with Ayodhya. For this, I express my gratitude to the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.





It is pertinent to note that earlier in his letter, the Bihar Chief Minister urged the government to enhance road and rail connectivity to Punaura Dham, the birthplace of Goddess Sita, located in Sitamarhi district.

In his letter, the Chief Minister requested that the relevant ministries be directed to expedite the construction of the Ram Janaki Marg, a road being built by the government to connect Ayodhya to Sitamarhi. And also appealed to the Prime Minister to instruct the Railway Ministry to introduce a Vande Bharat train service between Ayodhya and Sitamarhi. He emphasized that this rail route would further facilitate the pilgrimage to Punaura Dham, enhancing accessibility for devotees from both cities.

“Better rail connectivity between Ayodhya and Sitamarhi will ease travel for the pilgrims who visit both temples—Ram Mandir and Punaura Dham Janki Mandir—in large numbers every day. I request you to introduce another Vande Bharat train between Ayodhya and Sitamarhi. The Ministry of Railways should be duly instructed in this regard,” the Bihar Chief Minister had earlier remarked.

