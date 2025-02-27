Nitish Kumar reshuffles departments of BJP ministers in Bihar, allocates portfolios to new: Full list Seven BJP MLAs including Sanjay Saraogi, Sunil Kumar, Jibesh Mishra, Motilal Prasad, Krishan Kumar Mantoo, Raju Kumar Singh and Vijay Kumar Mandal took oath as cabinet ministers on Wednesday.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday reshuffled the departments of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers in the state and allocated new portfolios to the new ministers. Seven BJP MLAs including Sanjay Saraogi, Sunil Kumar, Jibesh Mishra, Motilal Prasad, Krishan Kumar Mantoo, Raju Kumar Singh and Vijay Kumar Mandal took oath as cabinet ministers on Wednesday.

Here is the full list of which minister got what portfolio in the recent shuffle:

• Sanjay Sarawagi- Revenue and Land

• Sunil Kumar- Forest and Environment

• Vijay Mandal- Disaster Management

• Krishna Kumar Mantu- IT

• Motilal Prasad- Art Culture

• Raju Singh- Tourism

• Jivesh Mishra- Urban Development

Shuffle of departments of some ministers - Road construction has been given to Nitin Naveen from Vijay Sinha.. Agriculture has been given to Vijay Sinha from Mangal Pandey.. Law has been given to Mangal Pandey from Nitin Naveen

Two ministries, Road Construction and Art Culture Department, were taken away from Deputy CM Vijay Sinha. Road construction was given to Nitin Naveen while yesterday culture was given to new minister Motilal Prasad. Nitin Naveen earlier had Urban Development, now this ministry has been given to the new minister Jivesh Mishra. Nitin Naveen has been given Road Construction.