Bihar cabinet approves proposal to raise backward classes, EWS quota to 75%, to present Bill on November 9

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led cabinet on Tuesday passed a proposal to raise the quota for Backward Classes, Extremely Backward Classes, and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) to 75 per cent in the state. The move has come after Nitish Kumar proposed raising of the quota in the Bihar Assembly.

Earlier today, Nitish Kumar proposed to increase the reservation for Backward Classes, Extremely Backward Classes to 65 per cent and another 10 per cent for EWS.

They have further decided to table the Bill in the State Assembly to raise the quota for Backward Classes in government jobs.

There were preparations in advance, hence the Nitish's cabinet approved the Bihar Reservation Bill 2023 as soon as the caste census report was presented in the Assembly.

According to the Supreme Court order, the reservation limit cannot be increased by more than 50 percent. In such a situation, after passing the bill from both the Houses, the State government can send the proposal to the Centre. Nitish Kumar had also talked about sending the proposal to the Center in the Legislative Council today.

Speaking on the matter, BJP leader Sushil Modi said, "If the rights of the Extremely Backward Classes are not safeguarded, the increased reservation would not be beneficial to them... Ward-wise and Panchayat-wise data should be published... We will also raise this in the assembly... The government did not say anything about the reservation in Panchayat and civic body elections. We want them to bring a bill regarding this the day after tomorrow... In Panchayat, the reservation is 37%, but it can be easily 50% or more..."

"BJP gave its full support to the increase the reservation limits in Bihar...The 16% reservation to the SC should be increased to 20%. We requested that the 1% reservation for the ST should be increased to 2%. BJP has always extended support to any party when it is for reservation..."