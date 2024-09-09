Major lapse in Nitish Kumar's security: Welcome gate collapses in front of Bihar CM convoy in Patna | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Welcome gate collapses in front of Bihar CM convoy

In yet another major security lapse concerning Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's safety, a welcome gate fell in front of the JD-U leader's cavalcade, seconds before it was about to leave the public venue where the CM inaugurated two government buildings in the Barh area of Patna.

According to available information, the incident occurred as the CM's convoy was about to depart after the inauguration ceremony of newly constructed block and police station buildings in Belchi block of Barh. However, as the CM's convoy was about to exit, the gate built on the roadside at the venue suddenly collapsed due to a gust of wind.

While, the people present on the spot, along with security personnel, quickly held up the welcome gate to allow the convoy to pass. The incident, however, created significant panic among the officials present.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that the video of the incident, now widely shared on social media, shows the convoy had to wait for some time before the road was cleared for its passage.





FIR registered over bomb threat email sent to Bihar CM office

Further, in another incident pertaining to the CM's security, earlier last month, the Bihar Police registered an FIR in connection with a threatening email sent to Bihar's Chief Minister's office. The police said the case is linked to a July 16 incident, wherein an email was issued under the name of the proscribed terrorist organization 'Al-Qaeda' to Bihar CM's office and threatened to blow up the premises.

"It's an old case...we have registered an FIR on August 2, 2024, after an inquiry," Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Rajeev Mishra said.

Moreover, according to the significant details available in the case, the FIR was first registered based on the statement of Sachivalaya Police Station SHO Sanjeev Kumar and the case has been filed against unknown persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and IT Act.

(With inputs from Vikash Kumar)



