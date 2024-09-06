Nitish Kumar amid another 'flip-flop' speculations: 'Going with RJD twice in Bihar was a mistake'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

Amid a wave of speculations regarding yet another flip-flop by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar following his meeting with RJD leader and former ally Tejashwi Yadav, he described his earlier decisions to align with Lalu Yadav-led outfit as a “mistake which I committed twice” and affirmed that he would not do it again. His remarks cleared the air around meeting the former INDIA bloc partner at the state secretariat in Patna on September 3.

“Going with RJD was my mistake, I committed this mistake twice but will no more repeat it again. All the work in Bihar has been done by the BJP and JDU alliance,” Nitish Kumar said.

What triggered the speculations?

Nitish Kumar's recent meeting with Tejashwi fuelled speculations of yet another flip-flop that would leave the NDA government at the Centre worried. JDU is one of the biggest ally in the current NDA administration in New Delhi and his withdrawal of support may put the BJP, which failed to secure a majority on its own in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, in a spot of bother. Though TDP, another big ally in the alliance, would still keep the government in power.

Amid the developments, BJP national president and Union Minister JP Nadda arrived in Bihar on a two-day visit on Friday where he would hold meetings with the party leaders and also with the Chief Minister.

Nitish Kumar's previous U-turns

Ahead of the general elections in the country, Nitish Kumar sent shock to the INDIA bloc as he walked out of the Opposition alliance in January this year, just months before the beginning of the Lok Sabha Elections in which the Opposition had hoped to dislodge the BJP and NDA from power.

He resigned as the Bihar Chief Minister in January, quitting the Mahagathbandhan of which Congress and RJD were constituents, only to be sworn in again in alliance with the BJP. He had ditched the BJP in 2022 to form a government in the state with the support of the RJD.