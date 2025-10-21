NDA threatening Opposition candidates to withdraw from Bihar polls: Prashant Kishor's big claim Alleging that the democracy is being murdered, Prashant Kishor said there has been no such precedent in the country and he also urged the Election Commission to ensure the security of the candidates.

Patna:

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Tuesday addressed a press conference and alleged the ruling NDA is so scared of losing Bihar polls that it's threatening the Opposition candidates to withdraw from the election race.

Three Jan Suraaj candidates withdraw nominations under BJP pressure

Prashant Kishor also alleged that three candidates of his Jan Suraaj Party in the Bihar elections withdrew their nominations under "pressure" from the BJP.

"Over the past few years, the BJP has developed a reputation for forming the government regardless of who wins the election. Now, they've launched a new campaign in Bihar. The election process has begun, and if anyone is feeling the most threatened, it's the NDA's BJP. They're using the Mahagathbandhan to scare the public, saying, 'Vote for us, or Lalu's jungle raj will return'... In the past four to five days, three declared Jan Suraaj candidates who filed their nominations were forced to withdraw their nominations,” he alleged.

Prashant Kishor urges EC to ensure security of candidates

Alleging that the democracy is being murdered, he said there has been no such precedent in the country and he also urged the Election Commission to ensure the security of the candidates.

The candidates who withdrew from the race were fielded in the Danapur, Brahampur, and Gopalganj seats, he said.

Prashant Kishor alleges BJP trying to replicate Surat model

"The BJP is trying to replicate the Surat model, in which their candidate got elected unopposed, as all other nominees were coerced to pull out. The BJP does not realise that voters had punished it across the country for it, and it won just 240 seats, though it had bragged that the tally would be 400-plus in last year's Lok Sabha polls," he added.

It should be noted that Kishor's party had announced candidates for all 243 seats in Bihar. With the withdrawal of three candidates from the race, it will now fight on 240 seats as the last date for filing of nominations has already passed.

