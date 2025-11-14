Nalanda Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVE: Shrawon Kumar Vs Kaushalendra Kumar | Who will win? In Nalanda, the main candidates are Shrawon Kumar (JDU), Kaushalendra Kumar (Congress), and Kumari Poonam Sinha (JSP). The JDU is allied with BJP, LJP (Ram Vilas), HAM, and RLM, while Congress is in coalition with RJD, Left parties, and VIP, making the contest closely fought.

Patna:

The counting of votes for the Nalanda Assembly constituency begins in at 8 a.m., along with the other 242 constituencies of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. Established in 1977, Nalanda is a general category seat in Nalanda district and one of the seven assembly segments under the Nalanda Lok Sabha constituency. Known for the historic Nalanda University, the constituency’s politics have been shaped by caste dynamics and the influence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Bihar Assembly Elections: Voter Turnout in 2025 in Nalanda

Main Parties and Candidates in Nalanda

In the Nalanda Assembly constituency of Bihar, the main candidates are Shrawon Kumar (JDU), Kaushalendra Kumar (Congress), and Kumari Poonam Sinha (JSP). The JDU is contesting in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), while the Congress has formed a coalition with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Left parties, and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), making the contest highly competitive in the constituency.

Bihar Assembly Elections: What happened in Nalanda in 2020 and 2015?

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Shrawon Kumar of the JD(U) won the Nalanda seat by a narrow margin, securing 66,066 votes (38.97%). He defeated Kaushlendra Kumar of the Jantantrik Vikas Party, who polled 49,989 votes (29.48%), while Gunjan Patel of the INC finished third with 17,293 votes (10.2%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Shrawan Kumar of the JD(U) won the Nalanda seat with a margin of 2,996 votes (1.85%), securing 72,596 votes (44.78%) ahead of Kaushalendra Kumar of the BJP, who garnered 69,600 votes (42.93%). Arunesh Kumar Yadav, an Independent candidate, finished third with 3,558 votes (2.19%).

Nalanda Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Shrawon Kumar, JD(U)

2015: Shrawon Kumar, JD(U)

2010: Shrawon Kumar, JD(U)

Oct 2005: Shrawon, JD(U)

Feb 2005: डवण, JD(U)

2000: Shrawan Kumar, SAP

1995: Shrawon Kumar, SAP

1990: Ram Naresh Singh, IND

1985: Shyam Sunder Singh, INC

1980: Ram Naresh Singh, IND

1977: Shyam Sundar Prasad, INC

