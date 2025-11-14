Motihari Election Results 2025 LIVE: BJP's Pramod Kumar, RJD's Dewa Gupta in tight contest Motihari Election Results 2025: The Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Janata Dal United, the Bharatiya Janata Party, Jan Suraaj Party and the Congress are the main parties in Motihari.

Motihari:

The Motihari Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 19 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Motihari Assembly constituency comes under the Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha constituency. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,87,585 voters in the Motihari constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 96,327 voters were male and 90,043 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 1,215 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Motihari in 2020 was 407 (377were men and 30 were women).

In 2020, Pramod Kumar of the BJP won the seat by defeating RJD candidate Om Prakash Chaudhary with a margin of 14,645 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Radha Mohan Singh won from the Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 88,287 votes by defeating Dr Rajesh Kumar of the Vikassheel Insaan Party.

In 2015, BJP candidate Pramod Kumar registered a win in the Motihari constituency. In 2010, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Pramod Kumar registered his victory from the seat. The Motihari Assembly constituency is a part of the Purvi Champaran (East) district. In 2015, the total number of voters in the Motihari constituency was 1,68,876. Out of this, 87,826 voters were male and 79,749 were female. There were 1,301 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Motihari in 2015 was 97 (94 were men and 3 were women).

Bihar Assembly Elections: Voter Turnout in 2025 in Motihari

The voter turnout in Motihari constituency was 72.93 per cent.

Main Parties and Candidates in Motihari

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) and the Congress are the main parties in Motihari.

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Pramod Kumar, Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Dewa Gupta and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Atul Kumar are the main candidates in the Motihari constituency of Bihar. The BJP is in alliance with the Janata Dal United (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), while the RJD has a pact with the Congress along with Left parties and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in Bihar.

Bihar Assembly Elections: What happened in Motihari in 2020 and 2015?

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Pramod Kumar won the seat with a margin of 14,645 votes (7.95%). He polled 92,733 votes with a vote share of 49.44%. Kumar defeated RJD candidate Om Prakash Chaudhary, who got 78,088 votes (41.63%). RLSP candidate Deepak Kumar Kushwaha stood third with 3,716 votes (1.98%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Pramod Kumar won the seat with a margin of 18,517 votes (11.16%). He polled 79,947 votes with a vote share of 47.45%. RJD candidate Binod Kumar Shrivastava got 61,430 votes (36.46%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Manoj Kumar stood third with 7,619 votes (4.52%).

Motihari Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020- Pramod Kumar (BJP)

2015- Pramod Kumar (BJP)

2010- Pramod Kumar (BJP)

October, 2005- Pramod Kumar (BJP)

February, 2005- Pramod Kumar (BJP)

2000- Rama Devi (RJD)

1995- Triveni Tiwary (CPI)

1990- Triveni Tiwary (CPI)

1985- Triveni Tiwary (CPI)

1980- Prabhawati Gupta (Congress)

1977- Prabhawati Gupta (Congress)

1972- Prabhawati Gupta (Congress)

