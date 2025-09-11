Mohania Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Mohania Constituency Bihar Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, RJD leader Sangita Kumari defeated BJP's Niranjan Ram, with a margin of 12,054 votes.

Patna:

The Mohania Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 204 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SCs). It is a part of the Kaimur district and comes under the Sasaram Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, RJD leader Sangita Kumari defeated BJP's Niranjan Ram, with a margin of 12,054 votes.

Mohania Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), there were 1,62,247 voters - 87,924 male, 72,517 female and 1,806 postal - Mohania during 2020 Bihar polls. In the 2015 Bihar elections, there were 1,40,620 voters - 76,069 male, 63,972 female and 579 postal - in Mohania.

Mohania Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The ECI is expected to announce the poll date for the Mohania constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Mohania Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The ECI will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Mohania Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Mohania Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar elections, RJD leader Sangita Kumari received 61,235 votes (37.84 per cent) to defeat BJP's Niranjan Ram, who bagged 49,181 votes (30.39 per cent). At third place, RLSP leader Suman Devi received 39,855 votes (24.63 per cent).

In the 2015 Bihar elections, BJP's Niranjan Ram received 60,911 votes (43.32 per cent) to defeat Congress leader Sanjay Kumar, who received 53,330 votes (37.93 per cent). At third place, BSP leader Ram Raj Ram received 9,921 votes (7.06 per cent).

2020: Sangita Kumari (RJD)

2015: Niranjan Ram (BJP)

2014: Niranjan Ram (BJP)

2010: Chhedi Paswan (JD-U)

2005: Chhedi Paswan (JD-U)

2005: Suresh Pasi (RJD)

2000: Suresh Pasi (BSP)

1995: Suresh Pasi (BSP)

1990: Shiwadhar Paswan (Janata Dal)

1985: Mahavir Paswan (Congress)

1980: Mahavir Paswan (Congress)

1977: Ram Krishna Ram (Janata Party)

1972: Suresh Kumar (Congress)

1969: Bhagwat Prasad (Praja Socialist Party)

1967: Ramkrishna Ram (Congress)

1962: Mangal Charan Singh (Congress)

1957: Badri Singh (Praja Socialist Party)

Mohania Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Mohania Assembly constituency was 1,61,836 or 59.89 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,40,595 or 56.59 per cent.