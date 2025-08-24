Marhaura Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Marhaura Constituency Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Traditionally, the Marhaura Assembly constituency has been a bastion of the RJD. Since 2010, RJD's Jitendra Kumar Rai has been an MLA from Marhaura. In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, he defeated JD-U leader Altaf Alam by 11,385 votes.

The Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency number of Marhaura is 117. It is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Marhaura Assembly constituency comes under the Saran Lok Sabha seat, as it is a part of the Saran district. Earlier, it was a part of Chapra Lok Sabha constituency.

Traditionally, the Marhaura Assembly constituency has been a bastion of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Since 2010, RJD's Jitendra Kumar Rai has been an MLA from Marhaura. In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, he defeated Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader Altaf Alam by 11,385 votes.

Marhaura Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Marhaura constituency had a population of 5,05,876 during the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls. Meanwhile, the constituency had 2,60,893 electors - 1,38,737 male, 1,22,150 female and six third gender.

During the 2015 elections, the total number of electors here were 2,45,613 - 1,32,492 men and 1,13,117 women.

Marhaura Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The ECI is expected to announce the poll date for the Marhaura constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Marhaura Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The ECI will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Marhaura Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Marhaura Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar elections,RJD's Jitendra Kumar Rai defeated JD-U leader Altaf Alam with a margin of 11,385 votes. While Ray bagged 59,812 (39.44 per cent votes), Alam got 48,427 (31.93 per cent) votes. Meanwhile, LJP leader Vinay Kumar received 6,550 (4.32 per cent) votes.

In the 2015 Bihar polls, Rai had defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Babu Ray with a margin of 16,718 votes. While Rai got 66,714 votes, Ray scored 49,996 votes.

2020: Jitendra Kumar Rai (RJD)

2015: Jitendra Kumar Rai (RJD)

2010: Jitendra Kumar Rai (RJD)

2005: Lal Babu Ray (Independent)

2000: Yaduvanshi Rai (RJD)

1995: Yaduvanshi Rai (Janata Dal)

1990: Surendra Sharma (Independent)

1985: Bhishma Prasad Yadav (Congress)

1980: Bhishma Prasad Yadav (Congress)

1977: Surya Singh (Janata Party)

1972: Bhishma Prasad Yadav (Congress)

1969: Bhishma Prasad Yadav (Congress)

1967: Devi Laljee (Samyukta Socialist Party)

1962: Suraj Singh (Congress)

1957: Devi Laljee (Praja Socialist Party)

1952: Janardan Prasad Singh (Praja Socialist Party)

Marhaura Voter Turnout

In the 2020 Bihar polls, the voter turnout was 56.61 per cent in Marhaura, with 1,51,664 people exercising their franchise. During the 2015 Bihar elections, the turnout recorded at Marhaura was 57.05 per cent, with 1,40,120 people casting their votes.