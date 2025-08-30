Mahua Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Mahua Constituency Bihar Assembly Election 2025: During the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Mukesh Kumar Raushan won this seat and defeated Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader Ashima Parveen, with a margin of 13,770 votes.

Patna:

The Mahua Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 126 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). It is a part of the Vaishali district of Bihar, and it comes under the Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency.

During the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Mukesh Kumar Raushan won this seat and defeated Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader Ashima Parveen, with a margin of 13,770 votes.

Mahua Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), this constituency had 2,86,501 electors - 1,53,134 male, 1,33,365 female and two third gender - during the 2020 Bihar elections. In the 2015 Bihar polls, it had 2,65,297 electors - 1,42,958 male, 1,22,329 female and 10 third gender.

Mahua Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The ECI is expected to announce the poll date for the Raghopur constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Mahua Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The ECI will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Mahua Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Mahua Assembly Constituency Past Winners

During the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, RJD leader Mukesh Kumar Raushan received 62,747 votes (36.48 per cent vote share) to defeat JD-U's Ashma Parveen, who bagged 48,977 votes (28.47 per cent vote share). At third place, LJP leader Sanjay Kumar Singh received 25,198 votes (14.65 per cent vote share).

In the 2015 Bihar polls, this seat was won by RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav, who received 66,927 votes (43.34 per cent vote share). Yadav defeated HAM(S) leader Ravindra Ray, who received 38,772 votes (25.11 per cent vote share). At third place, independent candidate Binod Kumar received 15,578 votes (10.09 per cent vote share).

2020: Mukesh Kumar Raushan (RJD)

2015: Tej Pratap Yadav (RJD)

2010: Ravindra Ray (JD-U)

2005: Shivchandra Ram (RJD)

2000: Dasai Chowdhary (RJD)

1995: Munsilal Paswan (Janata Dal)

1990: Munsilal Paswan (Janata Dal)

1985: Dasai Chowdhary (Lok Dal)

1980: Dasai Chowdhary (Janata Party)

1977: Phudeni Prasad (Janata Party)

1967-1977: Constituency did not exist

1962: Mira Devi (Congress)

1957: Shivnandan Ram (Congress)

1957: Bindeshwari Prasad Verma (Congress)

1952: Phudeni Prasad (Socialist Party)

1952: Veerchand Patel (Congress)

Mahua Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Mahua Assembly constituency was 1,72,026 or 60.04 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,54,435 or 58.21 per cent.