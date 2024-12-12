Maha Kumbh: Yogi ministers extend invitations to Bihar Governor, CM for religious congregation in Prayagraj

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy CMs Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and Uttar Pradesh Ministers Rakesh Sachan and Dayashankar Singh during the unveiling of the logo of Maha Kumbh Mela in Patna

Maha Kumbh 2025: Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday received invitations from the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for the "Mahakumbh," an over month-long religious congregation in Prayagraj scheduled to commence in January.

UP ministers Rakesh Sachan and Daya Shankar Singh, who had flown down to Patna, extended invitations to the Bihar leaders.

Arrangements for over 450 million pilgrims, saints and tourists

Addressing a press conference, the UP ministers said their government was dedicated to making Mahakumbh 2025 "a global symbol of India's cultural unity". "This year’s Mahakumbh will surpass the previous ones in grandeur. The administration has made meticulous arrangements to welcome over 450 million pilgrims, saints and tourists," said the ministers.

The ministers credited "the inspiration and guidance of Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath" for the arrangements.

Sachan, who is the cabinet minister for MSME & Textiles, said, "It would be a clean, healthy, safe and digital Mahakumbh. A pledge has been taken to make the event environment-friendly by declaring it plastic-free Mahakumbh. As part of this initiative, shops of dona-pattal (disposable plates made of tree leaves) will be set up".

Comprehensive healthcare services for pilgrims, saints and tourists

He said that nearly three lakh saplings have been planted across Prayagraj, with the Uttar Pradesh government committed to their care and maintenance even after the congregation concludes. Comprehensive healthcare services for pilgrims, saints, and tourists will also be provided, including a 100-bed hospital with a large number of specialist doctors.

Speaking at the same press conference, Singh, who is the Minister of State (Independent charge) for Transport, said, "Arrangements have been made to ensure that tourists do not face parking issues. In this regard, 101 smart parking lots, with a total capacity of five lakh vehicles, have been set up across an area of 1,867.04 hectares, which is 763.75 hectares more than the parking area in 2019".

He further said that the government has also made arrangements for clean drinking water, an Integrated Control Command Centre, and flower showers at 44 ghats, including the riverfront.

"A riverfront, modelled after Mumbai’s Marine Drive, has been developed along a 15.25-kilometer stretch on the banks of the Ganga. An Integrated Control Command Center is in place for crowd management. Four viewing centres, equipped with 52-seater setups, have been established for real-time CCTV monitoring," said the Minister.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Kumbh Mela is organised every 3 years, Ardh Kumbh Mela every 6 years and Maha Kumbh Mela every 12 years. The last Maha Kumbh Mela was organised in the year 2013. After this, the Ardh Kumbh Mela was organised in 2019. Now, Maha Kumbh Mela is going to be organised in the year 2025 and it is going to be grand. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is going to be organised in Siddhi Yoga on January 29, 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. This is the biggest festival for those who believe in Sanatan Dharma. In which a crowd of saints and people from all over the world come to participate in this holy fair. The view of Maha Kumbh is such as if people from all over the world have come to this fair. Everyone wishes to take a dip in this holy Mahasangam of Maha Kumbh. That is why it is also called Mahasangam. Maha Kumbh is going to run from January 13 to February 26.

