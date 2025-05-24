Tej Pratap Yadav reveals longtime girlfriend Anushka, says 'been in relationship for 12 years' Tej Pratap Yadav's revelation of his 12-year relationship with Anushka Yadav amid ongoing personal and political drama has stirred media attention, raising questions about its impact on his upcoming 2025 Bihar election campaign.

Patna:

In a surprising and sensational revelation, Tej Pratap Yadav, the eldest son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, has publicly confessed to a 12-year-long relationship with Anushka Yadav. The former Bihar minister, known for his unpredictable and dramatic political career, took to social media to share this intimate part of his life, sparking both media frenzy and political discussions.

On Saturday, Tej Pratap posted a heartfelt message on his Facebook page, announcing his long-standing relationship with Anushka. He shared a photo of the couple and wrote, "I am Tej Pratap Yadav, and the person in this photo with me is Anushka Yadav! We have known each other and loved each other for the past 12 years. We have been in a relationship for the last 12 years. I have wanted to share this with all of you for a long time but didn’t know how to. So today, through this post, I am expressing what’s in my heart to all of you. I hope you all will understand."

A Personal life in the spotlight

Tej Pratap’s personal life has been a topic of public interest and scrutiny for years, with his relationships often making headlines. In 2018, Tej Pratap's high-profile marriage to Aishwarya Rai, the daughter of former Bihar minister Chandrika Rai, captured significant media attention. However, the marriage quickly turned sour amid allegations of incompatibility and disputes, leading to an ongoing divorce battle. The divorce proceedings have been dragging on for over six years, with the case still pending in court.

The RJD leader is currently on a foreign trip and is reportedly spending time in the Maldives, where he shared a video on Instagram showing himself meditating by the seaside. The video, too, has gone viral, further adding to the buzz surrounding his life.

Political implications: A new strategy for the 2025 Bihar elections?

Amidst the personal revelations, Tej Pratap is gearing up for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections, where he is expected to contest from the Mahua constituency in Vaishali district. This marks a strategic shift, as he had previously represented the Hasanpur seat in Samastipur. In 2015, Tej Pratap won the Mahua seat, and now, as he prepares for a return to the same constituency, his personal life and relationship with Anushka could potentially play a role in his campaign strategy.

Tej Pratap’s re-entry into Bihar politics is being closely watched. As he continues to navigate his personal and political journey, questions are emerging about how his relationship and public persona will influence his appeal to the electorate, especially in light of his publicized relationship and divorce battle.

As Tej Pratap prepares for his political comeback in the 2025 Bihar elections, one thing is clear – his personal life is far from private, and in the world of Bihar politics, it is always intertwined with the political buzz surrounding him.