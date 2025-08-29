Lalganj Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Lalganj Constituency Bihar Assembly Election 2025: The Lalganj Assembly constituency is a part of Vaishali district in Bihar. It comes under the Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, BJP leader Sanjay Kumar Singh defeated Congress leader Rakesh Kumar by 26,299 votes.

The Lalganj constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency number of Lalganj seat, according to the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies Order, 2008, is 124. This is a general and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Lalganj Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003.

During the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, there were 3,32,710 electors - 1,77,231 male, 1,55,463 female and 16 third gender - in here. In 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, there 3,10,259 electors - 1,67,419 male, 1,42,835 female and five third gender - in Lalganj.

Lalganj Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The ECI is expected to announce the poll date for the Lalganj constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Lalganj Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The ECI will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Lalganj Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Lalganj Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, BJP leader Sanjay Kumar Singh won this seat, receiving 70,750 votes (36.88 per cent). He defeated Congress' Rakesh Kumar, who received 44,451 votes (23.17 per cent). At third place, independent candidate Vijay Kumar Shukla received 27,460 votes (14.32 per cent)

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, LJP leader Raj Kumar Singh won this seat, receiving 80,842 votes (45.91 per cent). He defeated JD-U leader Vijay Kumar Shukla, who received 60,549 votes (34.39 per cent). At third place, independent candidate Shailendra Kumar Kaushik received 8,236 votes (4.68 per cent).

2020: Sanjay Kumar Singh (BJP)

2015: Raj Kumar Singh (LJP)

2010: Annu Shukla (JD-U)

2005: Vijay Kumar Shukla (JD-U)

2000: Vijay Kumar Shukla (JD-U)

1995: Yogendra Prasad Sahu (Janata Dal)

1990: Kedar Nath Prasad (Janata Dal)

1985: Bharat Prasad Singh (Congress)

1980: Laliteshwar Prasad Shahi (Congress)

1977: Arun Kumar Sinha (Janata Party)

1972: Deep Narayan Singh (Congress)

1969: Deep Narayan Singh (Lok Tantrik Congress)

1967: Deep Narayan Singh (Congress)

1962: Veerchand Patel (Congress)

1962: Bateshwar Prasad (Independent)

1957: Veerchand Patel (Congress)

1957: Laliteshwar Prasad Shahi (Congress)

1952: Chandramani Lal Choudhary (Congress)

1952: Laliteshwar Prasad Shahi (Congress)

Lalganj Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Hajipur Assembly constituency was 1,91,815 or 57.65 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,76,082 or 56.75 per cent.