Khan Sir tells Tejashwi Yadav 'copied your wedding model', video from reception goes viral Khan Sir recently held a quiet wedding reception in a luxury hotel, attended by notable political and educational figures, including Bihar’s former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav. During the event, Khan Sir revealed that he modeled his secretive wedding after Tejashwi’s low-key ceremony.

Patna:

Patna-based educator and popular YouTuber Khan Sir is back in the headlines, this time not for his teaching but for his wedding reception, and a viral video of his light-hearted exchange with former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. At a lavish reception held in Patna on June 2, Khan Sir jokingly told Tejashwi that he followed his exact wedding model: a quiet, private ceremony followed by a surprise announcement.

In the viral clip from the event, Tejashwi asks Khan Sir, “When did this happen? When was the wedding?” Laughing, Khan Sir replies, “It happened during the recent India-Pakistan conflict… and sir, I copied your exact model — quiet wedding first, then reveal it later.” He adds, “We were confused about how to go about it, then thought, why not just copy your style?”

Watch the viral video here:

Big names at the intimate celebration

Khan Sir’s wedding was reportedly attended by just 10–12 close people. But his reception saw an impressive guest list, including Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar, Union Minister Rajbhushan Nishad, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Alakh Pandey (founder of Physics Wallah), and YouTuber Neetu Ma’am. The event was also graced by a soulful performance from the Sabri Brothers, who added a musical sparkle to the evening.

Wife stayed veiled, public appearance still awaited

While Khan Sir and his wife greeted guests together on stage, she remained behind a traditional veil (ghoonghat) throughout, maintaining privacy. Her face hasn't been publicly revealed yet, even during the reception.

Student celebration on June 6

Khan Sir first announced his wedding to his students in class, casually revealing that he had tied the knot with A.S. Khan. That video too went viral. He also promised his students a separate party, which is now scheduled for June 6.