Jehanabad Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Jehanabad Assembly Election 2025: In 2020, Suday Yadav of the RJD won the seat by defeating JD(U) candidate Krishnanandan Prasad Verma with a margin of 33902 votes

Patna:

The Jehanabad Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 216 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Jehanabad Assembly constituency comes under the Jehanabad Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Suday Yadav of the RJD won the seat by defeating JD(U) candidate Krishnanandan Prasad Verma with a margin of 33902 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, RJD candidate Surendra Prasad Yadav won from the Jehanabad Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 152,591 by defeating Chandeshwar Prasad of the JD(U). In 2015, RJD candidate Mundrika Singh Yadav registered a win in the Jehanabad constituency.

Jehanabad Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Jehanabad Assembly constituency is a part of the Jehanabad district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 160116 voters in the Jehanabad constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 85337 voters were male and 72042 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 2737 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Jehanabad in 2020 was 1427 (1352 were men and 75 were women). In 2015, the total number of voters in the Jehanabad constituency was 150401. Out of this, 79723 voters were male and 70190 were female. There were 488 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Jehanabad in 2015 was 902(608 were men and 294 were women).

Jehanabad Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Karakat constituency in Bihar will go to polls in the second phase on November 11 along with the other 122 Assembly constituencies of the state.

Jehanabad Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The result for Imamganj will be declared on November 14 along with the other 242 Assembly constituencies of Bihar.

Jehanabad Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Jehanabad Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Suday Yadav won the seat with a margin of 33902 votes 21.25%. He polled 75,030 votes with a vote share of 47.03%. Yadav defeated JD(U) candidate Krishnanandan Prasad Verma, who got 41,128 votes (25.78%). LJP candidate Indu Devi Kashyap stood third with 24,176 votes (15.15%). In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Mundrika Singh Yadav won the seat with a margin of 30321 votes (20.18%). He polled 76,458 votes with a vote share of 50.87%. RLSP candidate Praveen Kumar got 46,137 votes (30.69%) and was the runner-up. CPI(ML)L candidate Santosh Keshari stood third with 6,716 votes (4.47%).

Jehanabad Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1967: Tulsi Yadav (Samyukta Socialist Party)

1969: Tulsi Yadav (Samyukta Socialist Party)

1972: Manorma Pandey (Congress)

1977: Tribhuwan Singh (Janata Party)

1980: Tulsi Yadav (Janata Party)

1985: Shashi Rani Mishra (Congress)

1990: Tulsi Yadav (Janata Dal)

1995: Tulsi Yadav (Janata Dal)

2000: Arun Singh (Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist)) Liberation

2005: Arun Singh (Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist)) Liberation

2005: Arun Singh (Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist)) Liberation

2010: Rajeshwar Raj (Janata Dal (United))

2015: Sanjay Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2020: Arun Singh (Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist)) Liberation

Jehanabad Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 159,548 or 53.47% in the Jehanabad Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 150,314 or 55.19%.