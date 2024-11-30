JDU MLA Gopal Mandal calls MP Ajay Mandal 'thief' over poster snub, receives sharp rebuttal

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MLA Gopal Mandal and MP Ajay Mandal

Gopal Mandal, the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Gopalpur, Bhagalpur, once again made headlines on Saturday for his outspoken comments during a Janata Dal-United (JD(U)) workers' conference. Known for his bold statements, Mandal lashed out at Bhagalpur MP Ajay Mandal, accusing him of deliberately keeping his image off the conference’s posters, and even calling him a “thief” and a “pickpocket.”

The incident unfolded when Gopal Mandal alleged that MP Ajay Mandal was responsible for the exclusion of his picture and name from the event’s poster. He claimed that party workers and leaders were unaware of his significance in the JD(U) and stated, “I am not only an MLA but also a Whip and a state minister. I am not just confined to Bhagalpur; I can oversee areas like Banka and Munger. I am a fighter, a warrior. I speak my mind and can knock anyone down if I need to.”

Mandal, who is known for his blunt rhetoric, continued, “If I don’t speak, who will? If I don’t talk, this event is over.” He expressed frustration over not being invited to the JD(U) workers’ conference and claimed that he had to learn from party colleague Vipin Bihari that MP Ajay Mandal had issued the invitations. Gopal Mandal also criticized Bihari, saying, “He has no idea who I am. All these politicians in the party don’t know me.”

Mandal further added that regardless of whether it was an MP or MLA, none of the politicians in his region interacted directly with the public. “The people come to meet me, not them. From morning till 2 PM, I meet the people. The district’s DM, SP, and other officers listen to me. If they don’t, I make sure they do,” he said, stressing his influence in the region. He also claimed, “I know one thing: this is the gate of jail, and this is my foot. If I step forward, I can end up in jail, but if I step out, I am free.”

MP Ajay Mandal responds to allegations

In response to the controversial remarks, Bhagalpur MP Ajay Mandal downplayed Gopal Mandal's statements, suggesting that people do not take his comments seriously. "He speaks without thinking. Calling me a thief and a pickpocket is just his nature. I don’t take his words to heart," said Ajay Mandal.

On the issue of Gopal Mandal not being invited to the workers' conference, the MP explained, “I am just a soldier in the party. The district president has the authority to invite people, not me." He added that the JD(U) structure does not grant him such privileges.

Ajay Mandal also addressed Gopal Mandal’s outburst with a proverbial statement, saying, "The ant’s job is to bite, and the saint’s job is to save. The ant is doing its work, and the saint is doing his." The remark appeared to be a subtle jab at Gopal Mandal, implying that while the latter may be vocal, he is not a person of wisdom or strategic thinking.

Political tensions rise Ahead of 2025 elections

The exchange between the two JD(U) leaders has sparked political tension in Bhagalpur, especially with the 2025 elections looming. Gopal Mandal’s outbursts against party leadership and his constant friction with Ajay Mandal reflect a deeper rift within the ruling party in Bihar. The incident highlights the challenges JD(U) faces in maintaining unity within its ranks, with key leaders publicly airing their grievances.

As both leaders continue to trade barbs, it remains to be seen how this internal conflict will impact the party's cohesion and its prospects in the upcoming elections. The political temperature in Bhagalpur and Bihar is expected to rise as both Mandals continue their verbal sparring, with the public looking on as the drama unfolds.