Bihar flood: IAF helicopter makes emergency landing in Muzaffarpur during relief distribution | VIDEO

IAF helicopter crash: An Advanced Light Helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) made an emergency landing in the Muzaffarpur district of Bihar on Wednesday following it developed a snag, officials said. The chopper had three personnel onboard including two pilots and all of them were safe.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar said that the helicopter was coming from Darbhanga, after air-dropping relief material.

"The helicopter made an emergency landing in a water-logged area in Aurai block. All the occupants were IAF personnel and they were pulled out by locals by the time officials reached the spot," said the SSP.

District Magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen said, "All occupants appear safe and unharmed. However, as a precaution, they are being taken to a local hospital for check-up and treatment, if required."

Bihar floods

Several districts of Bihar are currently grappling with severe floods due to a significant rise in the water levels of rivers like the Kosi. The government is actively conducting relief operations to aid those affected by the floods. Efforts include air-dropping relief materials, rescue missions, and providing shelter and essential supplies to displaced individuals.

About 10 lakh people across 16 districts of the state have been affected by the flash floods caused by the release of millions of cusecs of water, over the past few days, by Nepal which has received unprecedented rainfall. Although no fatalities have been reported so far from the flood-hit regions, breaches in embankments at several places have been a cause for alarm.

