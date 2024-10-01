Pappu Yadav meets flood victims, says 'Ministers are drinking liquor, people are drowning'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Pappu Yadav meets flood victims

Purnia MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav has been meeting flood victims. Pappu Yadav reached near Koshi Dam on a bullet to meet the flood victims and listened to their pain and suffering. The MP has said that he has helped the victims with ration and money. While meeting the public, he fiercely targeted the Nitish Kumar government and opposition parties.

Pappu Yadav attacked the Bihar government and said, "Ministers are sitting and drinking alcohol. The public is drowning in water. The government has left the flood victims alone to die." He said that crores and billions are spent in the Lok Sabha elections but there is nothing for the flood victims.

He said, "There are dozens of helicopters in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana but there is nothing for the flood victims. No NDRF team has come here yet. People are yearning for food and water. Why is the government not finding a permanent solution to the flood?" Pappu Yadav said that the people of the government will give one quintal of grain during the elections and then they will get votes in the elections. This is what the people of the government think.

Pappu Yadav held both the ruling party and the opposition responsible for the devastation caused by the floods. He said, "The whole of Bihar is fighting the water crisis and the ruling party is in Delhi while the opposition is roaming abroad." He said that what did the governments in power in Bihar for the last 40 years do for the floods in Bihar. "Till when will you keep troubling the people of Kosi, Seemanchal and Mithilanchal. People are dying of hunger, there is no arrangement of fodder for animals. Medicine for snake bites is not available in the hospital and the government is saying that they have all the resources to deal with the floods."

(Report by Sanjeev Kumar from Saharsa and JP Mishra from Purnia)