Hisua Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Hisua Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Nitu Kumari won the Hisua seat with a margin of 17,091 votes (9.17%).

The Hisua Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 236 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Hisua Assembly constituency comes under the Nawada Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Nitu Kumari of the Congress won the seat by defeating Anil Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with a margin of 17,091 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Vivek Thakur won from the Nawada Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 67,670 votes by defeating Shrawan Kushwaha of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Hisua Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Hisua Assembly constituency is a part of the Nawada district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,77,781 voters in the Hisua constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,96,777 were male and 1,80,985 were female voters. 19 voters belonged to the third gender. 1,714 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Hisua in 2020 was 799 (760 men and 39 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Hisua constituency was 3,42,578. Out of this, 1,80,018 voters were male, 1,62,545 were female, and 15 belonged to a third gender. There were 174 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Hisua in 2015 was 326 (309 men and 17 women).

Hisua Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Hisua constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Hisua Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date for Hisua along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Hisua Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet for Hisua.

Hisua Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Nitu Kumari won the Hisua seat with a margin of 17,091 votes (9.17%). She polled 94,930 votes with a vote share of 49.81%. She defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Anil Singh, who got 77,839 votes (40.84%). None of the Above (NOTA) stood third with 4,322 votes (2.27%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Anil Singh won the Hisua seat with a margin of 12,239 votes (6.83%). He polled 82,493 votes with a vote share of 44.78%. Janata Dal United's (JDU) Kaushal Yadav got 70,254 votes (38.13%) and was the runner-up. Samajwadi Party's (SP) Nitu Kumari stood third with 14,188 votes (7.70%).

Hisua Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Nitu Kumari (Congress)

2015: Anil Singh (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2010: Anil Singh (Bharatiya Janata Party)

October, 2005: Anil Singh (Bharatiya Janata Party)

February, 2005: Aditya Singh (Congress)

2000: Aditya Singh (Independent)

1995: Aditya Singh (Congress)

1990: Aditya Singh (Congress)

1985: Aditya Singh (Independent)

1980: Aditya Singh (Independent)

1977: Babu Lal Singh (Janata Party)

Hisua Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Hisua Assembly constituency was 1,90,757 or 50.49 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,84,279 or 53.79 per cent.