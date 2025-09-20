Hayaghat Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates Hayaghat Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 assembly elections, Ram Chandra Prasad of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the seat by defeating Bhola Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) with a margin of 10,252 votes.

Patna:

The Hayaghat constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 84 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general category seat and is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) candidate Shambhavi Choudhary won from the Hayaghat Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,87,251 votes by defeating Sunny Hazari of Congress.

Hayaghat Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,42,053 voters in the Hayaghat constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,27,860 were male and 1,41,89 were female voters, while 4 belonged to the third gender. 461 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Hayaghat in 2020 was 286 (270 men and 16 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Hayaghat constituency was 2,19,808. Out of this, 1,16,341 voters were male and 1,03,460 were female, and 7 belonged to the third gender. There were 715 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Hayaghat in 2015 was 164 (100 men and 64 women).

Hayaghat Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Hayaghat constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Hayaghat Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Hayaghat Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Hayaghat Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In 2020, BJP candidate Ram Chandra Prasad won the seat by defeating RJD candidate Bhola Yadav. He polled 67,030 votes. Bhola Yadav got 56,778 votes.

Abdus Salam Khan, a JAPL candidate stood third with 4,898 votes with a 3.42% vote share.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Amar Nath Gami of the JDU won the seat. He polled 65,677 votes. Ramesh Choudhary of the LJP got 32,446 votes and was the runner-up. The winning margin was 33,231 votes or 28.81%.

2020: Ramchandra Prasad Singh (BJP)

2015: Amarnath Gami (JDU)

2010: Amarnath Gami (BJP)

2005: Hari Nandan Yadav (RJD)

2005: Hari Nandan Yadav (RJD)

2000: Umadhar Prasad Singh (Independent)

1995: Hari Nandan Yadav (Janata Dal)

1990: Kafil Ahmad Kaifi (Janata Dal)

1985: Umadhar Prasad Singh (Independent)

1980: Madan Mohan Choudhary (INC)

1977: Anirudh Prasad (Janata Party)

Hayaghat assembly constituency voter turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Hayaghat Assembly constituency was 1,39,517 or 59.13 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,15,336 or 56.20 per cent.