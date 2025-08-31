Gopalganj Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, vote margin, party-wise candidates Subash Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Anirudh Prasad alias Sadhu Yadav of the Bahujan Samaj Party with a margin of 36,752 votes in the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections.

Patna:

The Gopalganj Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 101 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

Gopalganj is part of the Gopalganj Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Subash Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Anirudh Prasad alias Sadhu Yadav of the Bahujan Samaj Party with a margin of 36,752 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal United candidate Alok Kumar Suman won from the Gopalganj Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 127,180 votes by defeating Prem Nath Chanchal alias Chanchal Paswan of the Vikassheel Insaan Party.

Gopalganj Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Gopalganj Assembly constituency is a part of the Gopalganj district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,250,40 voters in the Gopalganj constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,638,92 voters were male and 1,611,40 were female. Eight voters belonged to the third gender. 1,185 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Gopalganj in 2020 was 427 (416 men and 11 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Gopalganj constituency was 2,986,94. Out of this, 1,528,34 voters were male and 1,458,50 were female. 10 voters belonged to the third gender. There were 1,223 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Gopalganj in 2015 was 209 (133 men and 76 women).

Gopalganj Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Gopalganj constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Gopalganj Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Gopalganj Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Gopalganj Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Subash Singh won the seat with a margin of 36,752 votes (20.66%). He was polled 77,791 votes with a vote share of 43.49%. He defeated Anirudh Prasad alias Sadhu Yadav of the Bahujan Samaj Party, who got 41,039 votes (22.94%). Congress candidate Asif Ghafoor stood third with 36,460 votes or (20.38%) and JNSNGHDL candidate Abdul Salam was in the fourth position with just 2,450votes (1.37%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Subhash Singh won the seat. He was polled 78,491 votes with a vote share of 45.49%. Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Reyazul Haque alias Raju got 73,417 (42.55%) and was the runner-up. Singh defeated Raju by a margin of 5,074 votes or 2.97%.

2022: Kusum Devi (Bhartiya Janata Party)

2020: Subhash Singh (Bhartiya Janata Party)

2015: Subhash Singh (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2010: Subhash Singh (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2005: Subhash Singh (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2005: Reyazul Haque (Bahujan Samaj Party)

2000: Sadhu Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

1995: Ramawtar (Janata Dal)

1990: Surendra Singh (Janata Dal)

1985: Surendra Singh (Independent)

1980: Kali Prasad Pandey (Independent)

1977: Radhika Devi (Janata Party)

1972: Ram Dulari Sinha (Congress)

1969: Ram Dulari Sinha (Congress)

1967: Hari Shankar Singh ( Samyukta Socialist Party)

1962: Abdul Ghafoor (Congress)

1961: Satyendra Narayan Sinha (Congress)

1957: Kamla Rai (Congress)

1952: Kamla Rai (Congress)

Gopalganj Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,788,62 or 55.03% in the Gopalganj Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,725,33 or 57.76%.