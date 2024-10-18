Giriraj Singh to kick off Hindu Swabhiman Yatra from Bhagalpur today, all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Giriraj Singh

After former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav took out RJD's Samvad Yatra, Union Minister Giriraj Singh from Friday is flagging off the Hindu Swabhiman Yatra. However, Giriraj Singh's yatra starting from Seemanchal has earned a lot of ire from the Opposition. While RJD and Congress have targeted Giriraj's Hindu Swabhiman Yatra, BJP's ally JDU has also advised Giriraj Singh to cancel it.

Notably, the biggest attack on the yatra to be held in Seemanchal has come from Purnia MP Pappu Yadav who has accused the Union Minister of spoiling the peace and harmony. The independent MP said, "Giriraj Singh can travel, we have no objection to it. But if there is an attempt to spoil the peace and harmony, then he will have to pass over my dead body.'

The first phase of Swabhiman Yatra starting from Bhagalpur will pass through Seemanchal and will be led by Swami Dipankar. Giriraj Singh said, "This yatra has a message... 'If you divide us, you will be destroyed'. An appeal will be made to the Hindus to strengthen the religion by abandoning caste."

Where will the first phase of the journey pass through?

October 18: Bhagalpur

October 19: Katihar

October 20: Purnia

October 21: Araria

It will conclude on October 22 in Kishanganj.

Pappu Yadav challenges

This yatra of Giriraj Singh to be held in Seemanchal has been challenged by Purnia MP Pappu Yadav. Pappu Yadav said, "If Giriraj had taken out a yatra for development, I would have supported him but this yatra is being taken out to spoil the atmosphere and harmony." Giriraj Singh, on the other hand, has called his yatra a Hindu Swabhiman Yatra, saying that it is different from party politics.

Giriraj wants to spread unrest: Tejashwi

RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav, who is out to woo his vote bank through a yatra before the Bihar assembly elections, also took a dig at Giriraj Singh's agenda of uniting Hindus. Tejaswi said, Giriraj wants to spread unrest through the yatra, while JDU, BJP's ally in Bihar, is worried about its secular image and this is the reason why JDU has reminded Giriraj Singh of the oath of the Constitution. However, Giriraj Singh has made it clear that this yatra is non-political and has nothing to do with BJP and NDA.