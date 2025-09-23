Ghosi Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Ghosi Assembly Election 2025: In 2020, Ram Bali Singh Yadav of the CPI(ML)L won the seat by defeating JD(U) candidate Rahul Sharma with a margin of 17,333 votes.

The Ghosi Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 217 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Ghosi Assembly constituency comes under the Jahanabad Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Ram Bali Singh Yadav of the CPI(ML)L won the seat by defeating JD(U) candidate Rahul Sharma with a margin of 17,333 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, RJD candidate Surendra Prasad Yadav won from the Jahanabad Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,52,591 by defeating Chandeshwar Prasad of the JD(U). In 2015, JD(U) candidate Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma registered a win in the Ghosi constituency.

Ghosi Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,52,267 voters in the Ghosi constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 79,904 voters were male and 69,305 were female. Four voter belonged to the third gender. 3283 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Arwal in 2020 was 1605 ( 1566 were men and 39 were women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Ghosi constituency was 1,41,483 out of this, 73,972 voters were male and 67,163 were female. There were 347 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Ghosi in 2015 was 716 (495 were men and 221 were women).

Ghosi Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Ghosi constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Ghosi Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Ghosi Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Ghosi Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, CPI(ML)L candidate Ram Bali Singh Yadav won the seat with a margin of 17,333 (11.39%). He polled 74,712 votes with a vote share of 49.07%. Yadav defeated JD(U) candidate Rahul Sharma, who got 57,379 votes (37.68%). LJP candidate Rakesh Kumar Singh stood third with 4,762 votes (3.13%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, candidate Krishan Nandan Prasad Verma won the seat with a margin of 21,625 (15.30%). He polled 67,248 votes with a vote share of 47.58%. HAM (S) candidate Rahul Kumar got 45,623 votes (32.28%) and was the runner-up. CPI(ML)L candidate Rambali Yadav stood third with 10,894 votes (7.71%).

Ghosi Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1952: Ram Chandra Yadav (Independent)

1962: Mithileshwar Prasad Singh (Congress)

1967: Ramashray Prasad Yadav (Communist Party of India)

1969: Kaushlendra Prasad Singh (Congress)

1972: Ramashray Prasad Yadav (Communist Party of India)

1977: Jagdish Sharma (Janata Party)

1980: Jagdish Sharma (Bharatiya Janata Party)

1985: Jagdish Sharma (Congress)

1990: Jagdish Sharma (Congress)

1995: Jagdish Sharma (Congress)

2000: Jagdish Sharma (Independent)

2005: Jagdish Sharma (Independent)

2005: Jagdish Sharma (Janata Dal (United)

2009: Shanti Sharma (Independent)

2010: Rahul Sharma (Janata Dal (United)

2015: Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma (Janata Dal (United)

2020: Ram Bali Singh Yadav (Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation)

Ghosi Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,52,267 or 58.02% in the Ghosi Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,41,330 or 15.30%.