Ghatshila Bypoll Results 2025: JMM's Somesh Chandra Soren maintains lead in early trends Ghatshila Bypoll Results 2025: While there are thirteen candidates in the fray, the main contest is likely to be between Somesh Chandra Soren of the JMM and the BJP's Babulal Soren.

Ranchi:

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate Somesh Chandra Soren was leading by 5,454 votes over his nearest rival, Bharatiya Janata Party's Babu Lal Soren, in the by-election to the Ghatshila assembly seat in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Friday. Ramdas Murmu of Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JKLM) is at the third spot with 4,972 votes. After the first round of counting, the JMM candidate secured 5,450 votes, while the JLKM nominee got 3,286 votes.

The counting of votes for the Ghatshila bypoll began at 8 am at the Jamshedpur Cooperative College, amid tight security arrangements, the official said.

A 74.63 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the bypoll on November 11. East Singhbhum District Election Officer (DEO)-cum-Deputy Commissioner (DC) Karn Satyarthi said the counting is underway.

A total of 20 rounds of counting will be conducted on 19 tables, he said.

Thirteen candidates are in the fray, but the main contest is likely to be between Somesh Chandra Soren of the JMM and the BJP's Babulal Soren, son of former chief minister Champai Soren.

Somesh is the son of JMM MLA Ramdas Soren, whose death on August 15 necessitated the bypoll.

The bypoll has turned into a prestige battle for both the ruling JMM and the BJP, even though the election result will not have any major impact on the Hemant Soren government. The JMM-led ruling alliance currently has 55 MLAs in the 81-member state assembly, while the BJP-led NDA has 24.

The JMM as well as the BJP are confident of the win of their respective candidates in the Ghatshila bypoll.

JMM general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya claimed that the people of Ghatshila decided to pay tribute to 'Dishom Guru' (leader of the land) Shibu Soren, and former education minister Ramdas Soren by defeating the BJP.

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo claimed that the frustration of the ruling JMM was visible.

"The JMM has put all its efforts into the seat, which they were considering safe. There is huge resentment among the people against the government, and they have decided to teach a lesson. We are expecting our candidate to win with a big margin," he said.

With PTI inputs