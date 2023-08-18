Fodder scam: CBI challenges Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail in Supreme Court

Follow us on Image Source : CBI CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday moved toward the Supreme Court of India seeking the cancellation of his bail in the Doranda Treasury case of Jharkhand.

The probe agency has moved toward the court challenging the Jharkhand High Court's April 22, 2022 order giving bail to Yadav for the case, wherein he was sentenced to five years in jail.

Yadav was sentenced in five fodder scam cases relating to deceitful withdrawal of cash from Deoghar, Dumka, Chaibasa and Doranda treasuries in Jharkhand.

The Deoghar Treasury case relates to false withdrawal of Rs 79 lakh from Deoghar Treasury. Lalu Yadav, who was condemned to three-and-a-half years in jail for the situation, is right now temporarily free from jail because of weakness.

74 year-old Yadav is presently temporarily out on bail because of ill health after his conviction in different fodder scam cases. The former Bihar chief minister was sentenced to five years in jail and hit with a fine of Rs 60 lakh by an special CBI court in Ranchi regarding the fifth fodder scam case including misappropriation of over Rs 139 crore by Doranda Treasury.

Yadav was sentenced by the CBI court on February 15 last year. On February 21, he was condemned to five years imprisonment and fined Rs 60 lakh in the fodder scam case.

