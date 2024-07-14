Five dead, seven injured in jeep-truck collision in Bihar's Kishanganj

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

In a tragic incident, at least five people lost their lives and several others suffered injuries after the jeep they were travelling in collided with a truck near Petbhari village in Bihar's Kishanganj district on Sunday (July 14).

The police said the tragic incident occurred around 11 am today, and claimed five lives, including two children and the driver of the jeep. A total of seven people also suffered injuries in the accident and have been admitted to the nearest government hospital.

“It’s a very tragic incident. I have visited the hospital where the injured have been admitted. We are trying to determine the identities of the deceased persons,” SP (Kishanganj) Sagar Kumar said.

Moreover, the police also informed that further investigation is underway in connection to the case.



Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that Sunday's incident comes mere a week after six people died and eight others suffered critical injuries after an autorickshaw they were traveling in collided with a car on National Highway-31 near Bihat Ratan Chowk in Bihar’s Begusarai district earlier on July 9.

The eyewitnesses present at the site of the incident mentioned that while five passengers died on the spot, one succumbed during treatment at a local hospital. They added that the incident took place when the car tried to overtake another vehicle from the opposite direction.

(With inputs from PTI)



