Fatuha Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

The Fatuha Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 185 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Fatuha Assembly constituency comes under the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Dr Rama Nand Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won the seat by defeating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Satyendra Kumar Singh with a margin of 19,370 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ravi Shankar Prasad won from the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,53,846 votes by defeating Anshul Avijit of the Congress.

Fatuha Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Fatuha Assembly constituency is a part of the Patna district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,71,238 voters in the Fatuha constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,41,868 were male and 1,29,365 were female voters. Five voters belonged to the third gender. 388 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Fatuha in 2020 was 668 (634 men and 34 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Fatuha constituency was 2,54,396. Out of this, 1,36,907 voters were male, 1,17,484 were female, and five belonged to a third gender. There were 248 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Fatuha in 2015 was 134 (101 men and 33 women).

Fatuha Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Fatuha constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Fatuha Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date for Fatuha along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Fatuha Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet for Fatuha.

Fatuha Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Dr Rama Nand Yadav won the Fatuha seat with a margin of 19,370 votes (11.54%). He polled 85,769 votes with a vote share of 50.87%. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Satyendra Kumar Singh, who got 66,399 votes (39.38%). Independent candidate Rakesh Sharma stood third with 2,819 votes (1.67%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Dr Rama Nand Yadav won the Fatuha seat with a margin of 30,402 votes (20.35%). He polled 77,210 votes with a vote share of 50.51%. Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Satyendra Kumar Singh got 46,808 votes (30.62%) and was the runner-up. Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Satish Kumar stood third with 5,854 votes (3.83%).

Fatuha Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Dr Rama Nand Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2015: Dr Rama Nand Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2010: Dr Rama Nand Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

October, 2005: Saryug Paswan (Janata Dal United)

February, 2005: Saryug Paswan (Janata Dal United)

2000: Dinesh Choudhary (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

1995: Punit Rai (Janata Dal)

1990: Punit Rai (Janata Dal)

1985: Punit Rai (Lok Dal)

1980: Punit Rai (Janata Party-SC)

1977: Kameshwar Paswan (Janata Party)

Fatuha Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Fatuha Assembly constituency was 1,68,663 or 62.18 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,52,937 or 60.12 per cent.