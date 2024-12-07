Driver shot in stomach drives several kilometers, heroically saves 14-15 lives in Bihar

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative image

In an extraordinary display of bravery and determination, a jeep driver from Bihar’s Bhojpur district risked everything to save the lives of 14-15 passengers by driving for several kilometers—even after being shot in the stomach. His unyielding courage in the face of grave injury has left the entire region in awe.

The harrowing incident occurred in the dead of night in the intervening hours of Wednesday and Thursday. Santosh Singh, a local jeep driver, was returning with 14-15 passengers from a Tilak ceremony when his vehicle came under attack. Near Jhaun village, two masked miscreants on a motorcycle chased the jeep and opened fire. A bullet struck Singh directly in the stomach, causing him to bleed profusely and endure excruciating pain.

But Singh, refusing to give up, did not stop the vehicle. Despite suffering tremendous pain and losing blood, he gripped the steering wheel and kept driving through the darkness, determined to ensure the safety of his passengers. The miscreants reportedly pursued the vehicle for several kilometers, yet Singh did not falter. Finally, after a harrowing journey, he brought the jeep to a halt at a safe location, ensuring the lives of all aboard were preserved.

Passengers quickly alerted the police, who arrived at the scene and rushed Singh to a nearby hospital. The brave driver underwent immediate surgery at an Ara hospital, where doctors successfully removed the bullet. Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Jagdishpur, Rajiv Chandra Singh, confirmed to PTI on Saturday that Singh is now “out of danger” but will remain under close medical observation for several days.

“This was an act of exceptional bravery. Despite suffering immense pain and facing death, he managed to ensure the safety of his passengers. His actions are nothing short of heroic,” the SDPO said.

The investigation into the shocking attack has already begun. Based on a complaint from the victim’s family, a case has been registered, and a manhunt has been launched to capture the two attackers. According to police reports, the assailants had targeted another vehicle in the same area on the same day, raising fears of a coordinated attack.

The incident has sparked outrage and admiration in equal measure. Residents have praised Singh's heroism, calling him a "real-life hero." The local administration has also commended his bravery and assured that the culprits will be brought to justice.

This extraordinary tale of courage and survival serves as a reminder of the human spirit's resilience in the face of adversity. Santosh Singh's actions have touched the hearts of many and will be remembered for years to come.

