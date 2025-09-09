Dhoraiya Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates The Dhoraiya Assembly constituency comes under the Banka Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Bhudeo Choudhary of the Rashtriya Janata Dal won the seat by defeating Manish Kumar of the Janata Dal United with a margin of 3,060 votes.

The Dhoraiya Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 160 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Dhoraiya Assembly constituency comes under the Banka Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Bhudeo Choudhary of the Rashtriya Janata Dal won the seat by defeating Manish Kumar of the Janata Dal United with a margin of 3,060 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal United candidate Giridhari Yadav won from the Banka Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,03,844 votes by defeating Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Dhoraiya Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Dhoraiya Assembly constituency is a part of the Banka district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,96,749 voters in the Dhoraiya constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,56,672 were male and 1,40,077 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. 1,202 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Dhoraiya in 2020 was 353 (335 men and 18 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Dhoraiya constituency was 2,69,196. Out of this, 1,43,940 voters were male, 1,25,250 were female and six belonged to a third gender. There were 401 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Dhoraiya in 2015 was 227(162 men and 65 women).

Dhoraiya Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Dhoraiya constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Dhoraiya Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Dhoraiya Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Dhoraiya Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Bhudeo Choudhary won the seat with a margin of 3,060 votes. He polled 79,324 votes with a vote share of 43,86%. He defeated Janata Dal United candidate Manish Kumar, who got 76,264 votes (42.17%). Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Dipak Kumar Paswan stood third with 24,947 votes (12.48%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Janata Dal United candidate Manish Kumar won the seat with a margin of 24,154 votes. He polled 68,858 votes with a vote share of 44.41%. Rashtriya Lok Samta Party’s Bhudeo Choudhary got 44,704 votes (28.83%) and was the runner-up. Communist Party Of India candidate Munilal Paswan stood third with 2,4501 votes (15.8%).

2020: Bhudeo Choudhary (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2015: Manish Kumar (Janata Dal United)

Dhoraiya Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Dhoraiya Assembly constituency was 1,81,024 or 61 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,55,051 or 57.6 per cent.