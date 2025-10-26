Danapur Assembly Election 2025: BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav faces tough fight from RJD's Rit Lal Ray Hot seats in Bihar Assembly Election 2025: The Danapur Assembly constituency is one of the 243 seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly and is designated as constituency number 186. Located in Patna district, it is a general seat, not reserved for Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes.

Patna:

The 2025 Danapur Assembly election is gearing up for a high-stakes showdown as Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Rit Lal Ray makes another bid for victory. He is set to face a tough challenge from Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Ram Kripal Yadav, promising an intense and closely contested electoral battle in the constituency.

Key candidates

Danapur Assembly Constituency has witnessed keen political contests over the years, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rashtriya Janata Dal and Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) being the major contenders. The key candidates for the Danapur seat are BJP candidate Ram Kripal Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Party (RJD) leader Rit Lal Ray among others.

The BJP is in alliance with the Janata Dal United (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), while the RJD has a pact with the Congress, Left parties and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in Bihar.

Danapur Assembly Constituency

The Danapur Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 186 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Danapur Assembly constituency is a part of the Patna district.

Danapur Cantonment, located in the Patna district of Bihar, is a Category II Cantonment established in 1765. Situated about 14 km west of Patna, it holds significant historical and military importance. The cantonment is home to the Regimental Centre of the Bihar Regiment (BRC), which was founded in 1949 and consists of troops primarily from the Bihar region. It also serves as the Headquarters for Jharkhand and Bihar.

Strategically positioned on the banks of the Sone River, the Danapur Depot stands on high ground- a location likely chosen to facilitate the docking of steamers and small vessels used for unloading military supplies. The area also houses a Military Hospital, established in 1816, reflecting its long-standing role as a key military base in eastern India.

Danapur Constituency Demographic Profile

In 2020, the total number of voters in the Danapur constituency was 3,53,534 voters, comprising 1,87,213 male voters, 1,66,312 female voters. There were 541 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Danapur in 2020 was 1,397, consisting of 1,281 men and 116 women.

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Danapur constituency was 3,21,439. Out of this, 1,75,298 voters were male, and 1,46,126 were female and 15 belonged to a third gender. There were 430 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Danapur in 2015 was 1,121, consisting of 555 men and 566 women.

What happened in the 2020 and 2015 Assembly Elections?

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Rit Lal Ray won the Danapur seat with a margin of 15,924 votes (8.69%). He polled 89,895 votes with a vote share of 48.44%. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Asha Devi Sinha, who got 73,971 votes (39.86%). Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) candidate Deepak Kumar stood third with 7,731 votes (4.17%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Asha Devi Sinha won the Danapur seat with a margin of 5,209 votes (3.18%). She polled 72,192 votes with a vote share of 43.23%. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Raj Kishor Yadav got 66,983 votes (40.11%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Tinku Yadav stood third with 13,002 votes (7.79%).