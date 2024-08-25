Chirag Paswan re-elected as Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president for five years

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @LJP4INDIA Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) re-elected its leader and Union Minister, Chirag Paswan, as the party president for the next five years during its national executive meeting held in Ranchi on Saturday. The party announced this decision on X (formerly Twitter), stating that the election was unanimous.

The announcement read: "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Union Minister for Food Processing and Industries and Member of Parliament from Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency, Chirag Paswan, on being re-elected as the National President of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) at the National Executive meeting." The party further expressed its confidence in Paswan's leadership, stating, "The party has full faith in your able leadership and believes it will achieve new heights under your guidance."





Paswan expresses gratitude to party leaders office bearers

Chirag Paswan also expressed his gratitude for being re-elected as the party president. He thanked the party workers and office bearers and pledged to continue building the party in line with the vision of his father, the late Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. He stated, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the devoted workers and office bearers of the party. I also assure you that I will remain committed to building the party of the dreams envisioned by the revered Padma Bhushan, Ram Vilas Paswan."





Further, in addition to the leadership decision, the national executive council meeting also provided a platform for party leaders to strategize for the upcoming assembly elections in Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and Jharkhand. Chirag Paswan mentioned, "In Jharkhand, the party may contest the polls either with our national alliance partner, BJP, or independently."

