Chirag Paswan on rejoining NDA: 'My wavelength doesn't match with Nitish Kumar'

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan said his party has joined the National Democratic Alliance following a positive discussion with the BJP over his "concerns" and asserted the ruling combine will win all 40 seats in Bihar in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. While declining to share details of his talks with BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda, he asserted that his concerns related to Lok Sabha and Bihar assembly polls have been addressed positively by them.

On meeting PM

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi met me, it was a feeling beyond words. It was a moment of 2-3 seconds, maybe I cannot describe in words because it was one of the most beautiful moments for me.

On INDIA

I have a lot of objections to the name INDIA. The Opposition is using the name of my country for political interest. When exit polls or opinion polls will come, and it is natural that the alliance will lag behind. Will you say that INDIA is lagging behind? INDIA is losing? When the election results will come, NDA will be much ahead of the alliance of opposition parties.

On Nitish Kumar

The reason for my leaving NDA was Nitish Kumar and the reason for coming back is also Bihar Chief Minister. The Chief Minister is responsible for the condition of Bihar today. Nitish Kumarji definitely has a desire to become the Prime Minister. Nitish Kumar is engaged in uniting the Opposition only to become the Prime Minister. The people of this grand alliance have a lot of personal ambitions. Nitish ji is being sidelined in the grand alliance itself and other parties are dominating him. My wavelength does not match with Nitish ji.

On seat sharing

My alliance is with BJP, but BJP's alliance is with many other parties, so number of seats will be decided later.

On his uncle Pashupati

Hajipur has been the seat of my father. And as a son it is my responsibility to complete all the unfinished work of my father. Who will fight will be decided later. I don't care what my uncle says, he is stuck in old things since 2 years. I never made any comment about him, I met him very easily in NDA meeting. Pashupatiji's presence or absence doesn't matter to me.