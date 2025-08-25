Cheria-Bariarpur Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates The Cheria-Bariarpur Assembly constituency comes under the Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Raj Vanshi Mahto of the Rashtriya Janata Dal won the seat by defeating Kumari Manju Varma of the JDU with a margin of 40,897 votes.

Patna:

The Cheria-Bariarpur Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 141of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Cheria-Bariarpur Assembly constituency comes under the Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Raj Vanshi Mahto of the Rashtriya Janata Dal won the seat by defeating Kumari Manju Varma of the JDU with a margin of 40,897 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Giriraj Singh won from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 81,480 votes by defeating Awadhesh Kumar Rai of the CPI

Cheria-Bariarpur Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Cheria-Bariarpur Assembly constituency is a part of the Begusarai district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,49,251 voters in the Cheria-Bariarpur constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,85,106 were male and 1,17,990 were female voters. 11 voters belonged to the third gender. 958 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Cheria-Bariarpur in 2020 was 328 (304 men and 24 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Cheria-Bariarpur constituency was 2,31,545. Out of this, 1,22,124 voters were male, 1,09,405 were female and 16 belonged to a third gender. There were 69 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Cheria-Bariarpur in 2015 was 123 (96 men and 27 women).

Cheria-Bariarpur Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Cheria-Bariarpur constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Cheria-Bariarpur Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Cheria-Bariarpur Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Cheria-Bariarpur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Raj Vanshi Mahto won the seat with a margin of 40,897 votes. He polled 68,635 votes with a vote share of 45.22%. He defeated JDU candidate Kumari Manju Varma, who got 27,738 votes (18.27%). Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Rakhi Devi stood third with 25,437 votes (16.76%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, JDU candidate Kumari Manju Verma won the seat with a margin of 29,736 votes. He polled 69,795 votes with a vote share of 50.37%. LJP’s Anil Kumar Chaudhary got 40,059 votes (28.91%) and was the runner-up. CPI candidate Md Abdul Hafiz Khan stood third with 8,092 votes (5.84%).

2020: Raj Vanshi Mahto (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2015: Kumari Manju Verma (Janata Dal United)

2010: Kumari Manju Verma (Janata Dal United)

October, 2005: Anil (Lok Jan Shakti Party)

February, 2005: Anil (Lok Jan Shakti Party)

2000: Ashok Kumar (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

1995: Ram Jeewan Singh (Janata Dal)

1990: Ram Jeewan Singh (Janata Dal)

1985: Harihar Mahto (Congress)

1980: Sukhdeo Mahto (CPI)

1977: Harihar Mahton (Congress)

Cheria-Bariarpur Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Cheria-Bariarpur Assembly constituency was 1,51,791 or 60.9 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,38,580 or 59.85 per cent.