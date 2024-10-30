'Change in Bihar is important not party symbol': Jan Suraaj Party Chief Prashant Kishor

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Jan Suraaj Party Chief Prashant Kishor.

Jan Suraaj Party Chief Prashant Kishor today (October 30) said that whatever the Election Commission will allot the party symbol they will accept it, adding that the change in Bihar is important not the symbol.

"Whatever symbol will be allotted by the Election Commission, we will accept it. The symbol is not important, change in Bihar is important, and the election of a good candidate is important. Whoever is contesting elections in the name of Jan Suraaj, whatever symbol the Election Commission will give today we will reach out to the public with that," Prashant Kishor told media.

Earlier on October 2, Prashant Kishor officially launched his new political party, "Jan Suraaj Party," in Patna. At the launch event, he said that the party has been active for the past two years and recently received approval from the EC.

"Jan Suraaj campaign is going on for 2-3 years. People are asking when we will be forming the party. We all must thank God, the Election Commission has officially accepted Jan Suraaj as Jan Suraaj Party," Prashant Kishor said.

With the Election Commission's nod, the Jan Suraj Party is now expected to contest in all constituencies in the Bihar assembly elections next year. Earlier, Prashant Kishor announced that the party would contest elections on all 243 seats out of which there will be 40 women candidates from the party to be formed.

The assembly elections in Bihar are likely to be held in October-November 2025.