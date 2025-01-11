BPSC sends legal notices to Prashant Kishor, Khan sir, others amid protests demanding exam cancellation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE BPSC sends legal notice to Khan Sir, Prashant Kishor

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Saturday said that it has issued legal notices to politicians and coaching institutes for levelling allegations against it. Speaking to PTI, BSPC Examination Controller Rajesh Kumar Singh said, "The commission has sent notices to a number of individuals, including politicians, certain people associated with coaching centres... those who have made baseless allegations against the BPSC... some more notices will be sent shortly."

Prashant Kishor gets notice

However, he did not disclose the names of those to whom notices have been sent, Y V Giri, Jan Suraaj Party's vice president confirmed that one of the recipients was party founder Prashant Kishor. Giri told media that the notice appeared to be "misconceived and deserved to be ignored".

According to him, the BPSC notice has asked Kishor to provide "full details of irrefutable and verifiable proofs and evidence" within 7 days to support his allegations regarding malpractices in the Integrated 70th CCE. As per the notice, Kishor alleged in his interviews that "jobs of children were sold for Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.5 crore" and claimed the scandal amounted to "more than Rs 1,000 crore".

Khan Sir gets notice

Apart from Kishor, Patna-based tutor and YouTuber, Khan Sir, who voiced anguish over the BPSC action also got notice. He said, "Yes, I have received a legal notice from the BPSC for my speeches in support of the protesting BPSC aspirants. I will soon send my reply after consulting my lawyers. But, one thing I must say that I will keep fighting for the cause of students."

He added that he was preparing to approach the High Court. He said, "We are also preparing to approach the Patna High Court over the issue pertaining to the alleged irregularities in the examination conducted on December 13."

(With inputs from PTI)