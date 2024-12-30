BPSC row: Prashant Kishor to register FIR against Police, will go to court after case filed against him

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prashant Kishor

Patna: Addressing a press conference after a case was filed against him in BPSC protest, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Monday said he will register FIR against the Police and will go to the court. “It has been informed that FIR has been registered against us. I want to tell you that now we will register FIR against the Police. We will go to court,” he said during the press conference.

He said he got the information that the police did lathicharge and used water cannons on those students. “Police could have dispersed the students politely if they had wanted to. This is wrong,” he said.

Prashant Kishore slammed the use of lathi-charge and water cannon to disperse protesting BPSC aspirants at Gandhi Maidan, calling it "wrong" and said the "protest will not stop."

He further said that the students can neither be intimidated by force nor can they be stopped by resorting to lathicharge.

Addressing a press conference "This (lathi-charge on BPSC aspirants) is wrong, completely wrong, and whoever has done this mistake will not be forgiven. As long as we are here, with all our might, those who lathi-charged students will be forgiven, and the protest will not stop..."Today, we will file an FIR against the police, and we will take them to human rights...Students cannot be intimidated by force, nor can they be deterred by filing FIRs or resorting to lathi charges."

Prashant Kishore further attacked the state government saying, "The administration was informed...the government says they did not give permission, but this is completely wrong. There is no question of permission. Gandhi Maidan is a public place."

On Sunday, Bihar police lathi-charged and used water cannon to disperse the protesting BPSC aspirants in Gandhi Maidan.

Following the incident, Bihar Police registered an FIR against 600-700 individuals, including Jan Suraaj Chief Prashant Kishore, for unauthorized gatherings, instigating people and creating law and order issues in Gandhi Maidan.