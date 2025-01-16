BPSC row: Prashant Kishor ends fast after 14 days, will announce next phase of 'satyagraha'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor with others during his indefinite hunger strike demanding the cancellation BPSC exam.

Jan Suraaj party chief Prashant Kishor ended his hunger strike on Thursday after 14 days. Kishor had been on ‘fast-unto-death’ since January 2 in protest against alleged irregularities in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam held last month. Kishor will also launch the next phase of his ‘satyagraha’ movement.

Before breaking his fast, Kishor took a symbolic dip in the holy river Ganga near Ganga Path in Patna, marking a significant moment in his protest. "This not any rally or protest. For the last 14 days, on behalf of Jan Suraaj family, I have made an attempt so that students get justice. Prashant Kishor did not start this battle; this struggle was started by those students of Bihar who believe that there were massive irregularities in BPSC exam," Kishor said.

Kishor said he will begin the satyagraha, establishing a new platform called the Bihar Satyagraha Ashram. This space, he said, would serve as a voice for all oppressed people, offering a place for those wronged by the system to come and speak out without fear. He emphasized that all activities at the ashram would follow the necessary legal procedures and permissions.

Kishor also shared plans to train one lakh youth over the next eight weeks at the ashram. The aim is to equip them to inspire society to move beyond caste and religious divisions, focusing instead on building a better future for their children.

He reassured authorities that there would be no rallies or protests, seeking to ease any concerns about the administration's response to the initiative.

Earlier, Kishor had claimed that Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has assured of taking steps to find a solution to the BPSC examination row. Addressing a press conference here, Kishor said a delegation of BPSC aspirants will visit the Raj Bhavan in the afternoon to apprise the governor about the matter.

The 70th Combined Competitive Examination held on December 13 has been in the eye of a storm over allegations of question paper leak, which has been denied by the BPSC, though a fresh test was ordered for more than 12,000 candidates.

“Respected Bihar Governor has taken the initiative and assured that efforts will be made to find a solution to the issue involving the recently concluded BPSC exam. Steps will also be taken to hold a dialogue between the government and the protesting aspirants. This has been assured by the governor. An 11-member delegation of BPSC aspirants will meet the governor in this regard,” he said.