BPSC exam row: Prashant Kishor gives 3-day ‘ultimatum’ to Bihar govt to resolve alleged paper ‘leak’ issue

Jan Suraaj party chief Prashant Kishor gave a three-day time to the Nitish Kumar government to resolve issues related to the alleged question paper leak of a recent Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam. This comes a day after several BPSC aspirants were lathi charged by the police as they protested over the issue. Bihar has been witnessing widespread protests in connection with the BPSC paper leak case.

Earlier, Kishor’s Jan Suraaj party had written to Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena for cancellation of the examination held on December 13. He had also warned of agitations if the police further used force on job seekers.

Kishor on Thursday reached Gardani Bagh, the designated place for organising protests or dharna, where civil service aspirants have been holding sit-ins for the last few days, demanding the cancellation of the examination. The Jan Suraaj chief has said that he supports the protestors and would likely join a march next week.

"The government must meet protesting students or their representatives and consider their demand for re-examination. I am giving an ultimatum to the state government. The administration must resolve this issue within three days," Kishor said.

"I am always here to support the students. I will also join the protest march of the students tomorrow. I will be at the forefront. If the police resort to baton-charge, I will be the first to face that. The police action against students on Wednesday is highly condemnable," he said while addressing the protesting aspirants.

Chaos erupted outside the BPSC office on Wednesday when police baton-charged the protesters who were seeking cancellation of the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024. The demonstrators alleged irregularities in the exam, including paper leaks, and sought re-examination.

What did Lalu Yadav say on the BPSC issue?

On Thursday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav condemned the state police’s action against protesting job aspirants. "Police action against protesting students was wrong. Police should not have done this,” Lalu said.

