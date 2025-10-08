Bodh Gaya Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Bodh Gaya Assembly Election 2025: In 2020, Kumar Sarvjeet of the RJD won the seat by defeating BJP candidate Hari Manjhi with a margin of 4,708 votes.

Patna:

The Bodh Gaya Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 229 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Bodh Gaya Assembly constituency comes under the Gaya Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Kumar Sarvjeet of the RJD won the seat by defeating BJP candidate Hari Manjhi with a margin of 4,708 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, HAM(S) candidate Jitan Ram Manjhi won from the Gaya Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,01,812 by defeating Kumar Sarvjeet of the RJD. In 2015, RJD candidate Sarvajeet Kumar registered a win in the Bodh Gaya constituency.

Bodh Gaya Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Bodh Gaya Assembly constituency is a part of the Gaya district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 193570 voters in the Bodh Gaya constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 98520 voters were male and 93794 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 1256 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bodh Gaya in 2020 was 760 (741 were men and 19 were women). In 2015, the total number of voters in the Bodh Gaya constituency was 165409. Out of this, 82352 voters were male and 82289 were female. There were 768 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bodh Gaya in 2015 was Bodh Gaya (280 were men and 147 were women).

Bodh Gaya Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Bodh Gaya constituency in Bihar will go to polls in the second phase on November 11 along with the other 122 Assembly constituencies of the state.

Bodh Gaya Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The result for Bodh Gaya will be declared on November 14 along with the other 242 Assembly constituencies of Bihar.

Bodh Gaya Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Bodh Gaya Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Kumar Sarvjeet won the seat with a margin of 4,708 votes 2.44%. He polled 80,926 votes with a vote share of 41.84%. Sarvjeet defeated BJP candidate Hari Manjhi, who got 76,218 votes (39.4%). RLSP candidate Ajay Paswan stood third with 9,311 votes (4.81%). In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Sarvajeet Kumar won the seat with a margin of 30,473 votes (18.43%). He polled 82,656 votes with a vote share of 49.98%. BJP candidate Shyamdeo Paswan got 52,183 votes (31.55%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Devendra Manjhi stood third with 4,265 votes (2.58%).

Bodh Gaya Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1957: Shanti Devi (Congress)

1962: Kuldeep Mahto (Swatantra Party)

1967: Rameshwar Manjhi (Congress)

1969: Kali Ram (BJP)

1972: Balik Ram (CPI)

1977: Rajesh Kumar (Janata Party)

1980: Balik Ram (CPI)

1985: Rajesh Kumar (Lokdal)

1990: Balik Ram (CPI)

1995: Malti Devi (Independent)

1998: GS Ramchandra Das (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2000: Jitan Ram Manjhi (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2005: Phoolchand Manjhi (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2005: Hari Manjhi (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2009: Kumar Sarvjeet (Lok Janshakti Party)

2010: Shyam Deo Paswan: Bharatiya Janata Party)

2015: Kumar Sarvjeet (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2020: Kumar Sarvjeet (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

Bodh Gaya Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 193,434 or 61.33% in the Bodh Gaya Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 165,385 or 57.32%.