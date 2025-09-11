Bisfi Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates Bisfi Assembly Election 2025: The Bisfi Assembly constituency comes under Madhubani district of Bihar. In 2020, Haribhushan Thakur of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Faiyaz Ahmad of the Rashtriya Janata Dal with a margin of 10241 votes.

The Bisfi Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 35 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Bisfi Assembly constituency comes under Madhubani district of Bihar. In 2020, Haribhushan Thakur of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Faiyaz Ahmad of the Rashtriya Janata Dal with a margin of 10241 votes.

The Bisfi Assembly constituency also comes under the Madhubani Lok sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ashok Kumar Yadav won from Madhubani Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 151945 votes by defeating Ali Ashraf Fatmi of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Bisfi Constituency: Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Bisfi Assembly constituency is a part of the Sitamarhi district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 328098 voters in the Bisfi constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 170166 were male and 157900 were female voters. Only 32 voters belonged to the third gender. Over 864 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bisfi in 2020 was 215 (197 men and 18 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Bisfi constituency was 303581. Out of this, 157572 voters were male, 146001 were female. Only 8 voters belonged to the third gender. There were 583 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bisfi in 2015 was 132 (95 men and 37 women).

Bisfi Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Bisfi constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Bisfi Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Bisfi Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Bisfi Assembly Constituency: Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Haribhushan Thakur "Bachol" won the seat with a margin of 10282 votes (5.83%). He polled 86787 votes with a vote share of 48.43%. He defeated RJD candidate Da Faiyaz Ahmad, who got 76505 votes (42.7%). Independent candidate Maheshwar Prasad Chaudhary stood third with 2416 votes (1.35%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Da Faiyaz Ahmad won the seat with margin of 35325 votes (22.32%). BLSP candidate Manoj Kumar Yadav Bhoj Pandaul got 35650 votes (22.29%) and was the runner-up.

2020: Haribhushan Thakur "bachol" (BJP)

2015: Faiyaz Ahmad (RJD)

2010: Dr Faiyaj Ahmad (RJD)

Oct 2005: Hari (IND)

Feb 2005: Haribhushan (IND)

2000: Dr Shakil Ahmad (INC)

1995: Ramchandra Yadav (CPI)

1990: Shakil Ahmad (INC)

1985: Sakeel Ahmad (INC)

1980: Rajkumar Purbey (CPI)

1977: Raj Kumar Purbey (CPI)

1972: Aziz Nuruddin (NCO)

Bisfi Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Bisfi Assembly constituency was 179189 or 54.61 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 159971 or 52.69 per cent.