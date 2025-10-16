Biryani brawl: AIMIM's Bihar election campaign turns into a feast frenzy in Kishanganj | Video The viral video shows people pushing and shoving, even climbing over each other, to grab a plate of the popular dish. Amid the viral memes, some questioned whether the event violated Bihar's Election Code of Conduct, as food can be seen as an inducement.

Patan:

As the dates for the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections are announced, political parties are in full swing, finalising their candidates and gearing up for the electoral battle. But, in a rather unexpected twist, the pre-election rally in Kishanganj's Bahadurganj constituency turned into a biryani brawl, where supporters of the AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) candidate, Tausif Alam, engaged in a chaotic scramble for food.

The event, intended to be a Fatiha Khani prayer session before Alam's nomination, saw thousands of people gathering for the occasion. However, things took a spicy turn when biryani, a dish beloved by many, was served to the crowd. What was meant to be a peaceful meal quickly devolved into an all-out food fight, with people shoving, pushing, and scrambling to grab a plate. The resulting chaos was captured on video and has since gone viral across social media, leaving people wondering if this was a campaign rally or a scene from a food-based reality show.

The Biryani crisis: A scramble for flavour

The viral video showcases an overwhelming crowd aggressively jostling for the biryani, with some even climbing over one another in a bid to grab a plate. It appears as though the only thing hotter than the biryani was the heated competition for it. A few enthusiastic supporters were even caught in the act of pushing others aside, all for a mouthful of rice and meat. If only there were a voting booth for who can serve the most biryani, it would’ve been an easy win for Alam!

While one might expect political rallies to focus on speeches and manifestos, this particular event served up a reminder that food—especially biryani—can be just as powerful a political tool.

Is it a violation of Model Code of Conduct?

Amidst the laughter and viral memes surrounding this incident, some are questioning whether this biryani frenzy might be a violation of Bihar's Election Code of Conduct. According to election laws, any kind of inducement to voters, including food or other freebies, is prohibited during campaigns. Given the chaos surrounding the biryani distribution, political circles are now debating whether this falls under an "illegal inducement" for votes.

Tausif Alam, however, offered a quick defence. He clarified that the event was a religious gathering, with biryani being served as part of the Fatiha Khani ritual. Alam claimed the crowd was not there to receive political benefits but was simply showing their love for him. "It was a peaceful gathering of my supporters," he said, trying to smooth over the issue, but it's safe to say that the biryani riot might take more than a prayer to be forgotten.

AIMIM's strategy: 35 seats and a spicy campaign

AIMIM, which is contesting the elections as part of the Grand Democratic Alliance alongside the Azad Samaj Party (ASP) and its own Janata Party (AJP), is focusing on 35 seats, with a larger alliance targeting 64 seats. Whether the election becomes about political strategy or biryani-based tactics remains to be seen. One thing is certain—AIMIM seems to have found a way to bring both food and politics into the conversation.

With the election season heating up, it’s clear that in Bihar, not just the political stage but the lunch tables too will be full of drama. If the biryani frenzy in Bahadurganj is any indication, Bihar elections might soon be served with a side of entertainment—spicy and chaotic as ever!

(Inputs from Rajesh Dubey)