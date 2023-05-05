Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Patna airport.

Patna airport emergency landing: A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Patna airport on Friday afternoon.

According to reports, flight BBC 371 with 77 passengers onboard was enroute to Kathmandu from Dhaka when it requested the Patna ATC for emergency landing citing some technical issues in the aircraft.

The aircraft landed safely thereafter. As per latest reports, aircraft engineer is inspecting the airplane.

"Biman Bangladesh's flight 371 from Dhaka To Kathmandu diverted to Patna, Bihar due to a technical problem. It landed at Patna safely at 12:00 IST. 77 people onboard. All passengers safe: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

More details are awaited.