Friday, May 05, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Bihar
  4. Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Patna airport

Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Patna airport

Patna airport emergency landing: Flight BBC 371 with 77 passengers onboard was enroute to Kathmandu from Dhaka when it requested the Patna ATC for emergency landing

Nitish Chandra Reported By: Nitish Chandra @NitishIndiatv Patna Updated on: May 05, 2023 15:49 IST
Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight makes emergency landing at
Image Source : INDIA TV Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Patna airport.

Patna airport emergency landing: A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Patna airport on Friday afternoon. 

According to reports, flight BBC 371 with 77 passengers onboard was enroute to Kathmandu from Dhaka when it requested the Patna ATC for emergency landing citing some technical issues in the aircraft.

The aircraft landed safely thereafter. As per latest reports, aircraft engineer is inspecting the airplane. 

"Biman Bangladesh's flight  371 from Dhaka To Kathmandu diverted to Patna, Bihar due to a technical problem. It landed at Patna safely at 12:00 IST. 77 people onboard. All passengers safe: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

More details are awaited.

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Bihar

Top News

Related Bihar News

Latest News